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Home > Sports News > Indian Hockey Rocked By Sexual Allegations As Asunta Lakra Challenges Ethics Committee

Indian Hockey Rocked By Sexual Allegations As Asunta Lakra Challenges Ethics Committee

Ex-Indian women's Hockey team skipper Asunta Lakra has challenged the ethical proceedings initiated against her by Hockey India, accusing the country's sporting body procedural irregularities and raised questions against the jurisdiction of the Ethics Committee.

Indian Hockey Rocked By Sexual Allegations As Asunta Lakra Challenges Hockey India's Proceedings. (Image Credits: X)
Indian Hockey Rocked By Sexual Allegations As Asunta Lakra Challenges Hockey India's Proceedings. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 23:53 IST

Ex-Indian women’s Hockey team skipper Asunta Lakra has challenged the ethical proceedings initiated against her by Hockey India, accusing the country’s sporting body procedural irregularities and raised questions against the jurisdiction of the Ethics Committee.

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In a comprehensive nine-page preliminary response addressed to Justice (Retd) Raghvendra Kumar, Chairman of Hockey India’s Ethics Committee, Lakra refuted all allegations presented in complaints by former international player Albela Rani Toppo. She characterized these allegations as “false, baseless, malicious, motivated, and defamatory.”

What are the allegations against Asunta Lakra?

Last month, Lakra received a show cause notice from the federation’s Ethics Committee following a complaint filed by Albela Rani Toppo, also from Jharkhand. This action occurred shortly after the Sports Ministry requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to conduct an independent investigation into Lakra’s claims of harassment of female players in Jharkhand hockey and institutional intimidation by Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh. As per PTI, below is the statement:

“I categorically deny each and every allegation, insinuation, and imputation made against me in the said complaints, whether explicitly stated or implied, as if each were individually addressed and refuted in detail. The allegations are false, baseless, malicious, motivated, defamatory, and represent a complete distortion of facts,” Lakra stated in her response, which was also sent to the President and General Secretary of Hockey India.

Lakra went on to contest the validity of the proceedings by stating that, according to Hockey India’s bye-laws and Code of Ethics, the Ethics Committee is authorized to act only after receiving a written reference from the President of Hockey India.

Lakra, who was required to submit her response by August 5, clarified that her submission was made “without prejudice” and “without submitting to the jurisdiction of the Ethics Committee.” She also requested access to relevant documents and disclosures before providing a detailed response.

Furthermore, the also reserved the right to challenge the proceedings before a competent court.

I further reserve my right to initiate such civil and criminal proceedings against those responsible for making, procuring, publishing and circulating the false and defamatory allegations against me which have cost grave injury to my reputation built over ‘a lifetime of service to Indian hockey’”.

It remains to be seen which way the case goes, given the back and forth responses.

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Indian Hockey Rocked By Sexual Allegations As Asunta Lakra Challenges Ethics Committee
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Indian Hockey Rocked By Sexual Allegations As Asunta Lakra Challenges Ethics Committee

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Indian Hockey Rocked By Sexual Allegations As Asunta Lakra Challenges Ethics Committee
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