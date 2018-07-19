As per the latest FIH world rankings, Team India managed to secure the 5th spot. ''Team's elevation in world rankings will help and motivate players to perform better in the upcoming Asian Games 2018 and FIH World Cup,'' PR Sreejesh said. India skipper added that elevation in world rankings for team India will put a mental pressure on opponents.

Talking to reporters, India skipper and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said, “The elevation gives us a big boost to do well in the upcoming 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta and the World Cup in Bhubaneswar. We want to finish as title winner in our backyard.”

He added that upcoming championships are going to be totally different as playing style these nations are different from European countries. Pakistan, Korea and Malaysia have equal standards of the game and will present good challenges for Team India. Elevation in rankings for team India will put a mental pressure on opponents.

PR Sreejesh added that every point in International rankings is important as all teams are eyeing to book a place for Tokyo Olympics 2020. Talking about the team PR Sreejesh said that team members have good understanding and bond that will help the team to act together and being a senior player he always tries to talk to young players.

“Being a goalkeeper I speak to defenders and midfielders during games. I support them and that is what I am doing earlier will do in future,” he said. PR Sreejesh further added that everyone in the team knows their role perfectly and a team performance can beat any side.

“We distribute responsibility in the team. Among the defenders, Harmanpreet, Birendra, Rupinder have to take leadership. Among midfielders, Manpreet and Sardar, even Chinglensana, have to take the lead,” he said

“In the forward line, Sunil, Akash and Mandeep are there to take responsibility. So, it is my duty to give life to my team, and on the field, I am just a goalkeeper saving post,” he added.

