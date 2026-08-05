Indian Navy Cruise Past NEROCA FC 2-0 To Claim First Durand Cup Points

Indian Navy FT registered their first victory of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup with a composed 2-0 win over NEROCA FC in their Group D encounter at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Wednesday.

After suffering defeat in their opening match, the Sailors responded strongly to collect three valuable points. Roshan Panna put Indian Navy ahead during the first half before E. Muhammed Inayath added a second after the break to secure a convincing victory.

The result takes Indian Navy to three points from two games and puts them second in the Group D standings. NEROCA, meanwhile, remain at the foot of the table with one point from their first two matches.

All 43 matches of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup are being broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLIV.

Indian Navy Take Control

Both teams began with plenty of intensity despite difficult playing conditions. The midfield battle was particularly competitive, with neither side willing to allow the opposition sufficient time to build attacks.

NEROCA created the first promising openings. Maibam Deny Singh tried his luck from distance but could not find the target, while Ngathem Imarson Meitei and Modou Mbengue combined effectively on the right shortly afterwards.

Mbengue then came close to testing Indian Navy goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy after cutting inside from the flank, but his effort from outside the box was comfortably dealt with.

Indian Navy eventually broke the deadlock midway through the first half. Vijay Marandi delivered an excellent ball over the NEROCA backline, finding Roshan Panna in space.

Panna showed excellent composure, taking the ball around advancing goalkeeper Penand Singh before finishing into an unguarded net.

The Navy side grew increasingly comfortable after taking the lead. They retained possession effectively and kept NEROCA largely restricted to crosses from wide areas. The defenders dealt well with the aerial deliveries, allowing Indian Navy to take a 1-0 lead into half-time.

Inayath Seals The Win

Indian Navy continued to look dangerous after the restart. Zahir Khan created an opportunity for Vijay Marandi with a well-weighted pass, but the forward dragged his effort wide.

The Sailors remained patient in possession, with Muhammed Inayath frequently dropping deeper to help overload the midfield. The approach allowed Indian Navy to dictate the tempo and limit NEROCA’s opportunities to launch sustained attacks.

Their pressure eventually produced a second goal shortly after the hour mark.

Inayath embarked on a determined run into the NEROCA penalty area, beating two defenders before reaching the byline. His attempted cross took an unexpected trajectory, looping over the goalkeeper and finding the far bottom corner.

With a two-goal advantage, Indian Navy were able to manage the remainder of the contest. NEROCA pushed forward in search of a comeback, but the Navy defence remained organised.

NEROCA came closest in the closing stages when a loose ball fell to substitute Sridarth Nongmeikapam following a scramble inside the box. However, he could not keep his shot on target. Chabungbam Linky Meitei later found space in the area but also failed to convert.

Indian Navy threatened on the counter through substitute Pangambam Naoba Meitei, whose pace caused problems for the NEROCA defence. He came close to adding a third before the goalkeeper produced an impressive save.

NEROCA’s goalkeeper was again called into action late on, denying Sreyas V.G and then reacting quickly to keep out the rebound.

Indian Navy comfortably protected their advantage in the final minutes to secure their first three points of the competition and revive their Group D campaign.