With less than 3 months left for Para Asian Games scheduled in Jakarta in October, Indian para archers - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami and Tarif, defeated Romania defeated Romania to clinch their first-ever gold in World Ranking Para Archery Championship.

Indian para achers compound team created history after they clinched first ever gold medal for the country in the European Para Archery Cup Stage 2 at Nove Mesto Nad Mesto Nad Metuji in the Czech Republic. Indian players – Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami and Tarif – defeated Romania 224-2017. All of them have increased the hope of countrymen as many big events are due this year, including Para Asian Games scheduled in Jakarta in October.

On July 18 and 19, the team selection trials for the Para Asian Games will be held in Haryana’s Rohtak. The biggest event – Para Olympics – will be held in Japan’s capital Tokyo in 2020. After trailing by a point at 54-55 in the first round, Indian team makes a comeback with a five-point lead in the second round. In the third round, the Indian team extended the lead by six points.

Overcoming struggle, the trio made the country proud with their high spirit. Rakesh, who hails from Katra of Jammu, is paralysed from below his waist after meeting with an accident.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More