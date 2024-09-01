Indian Para-Shuttler Manisha Ramadass Advances To Semi-Finals At Paris Paralympics 2024

Indian para-shuttler Manisha Ramadass advanced to the semi-finals after a decisive win against Japan's Mamiko Toyoda in the women's singles DU5 quarterfinal match at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Sunday.

In the first game, Manisha dominated her Japanese opponent with a score of 13-21. She maintained her momentum in the second game, winning 16-21. The match lasted for 30 minutes, showcasing Manisha’s skill and determination.

With this victory, Manisha secures her place in the semi-finals, heightening India’s hopes of adding another medal to their tally.

India has already made a notable impact at the Paris Paralympics, securing a total of five medals so far. The country’s achievements include one gold medal, one silver, and three bronze medals.

On Saturday, Rubina earned a bronze medal in the P2-Women’s 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final, scoring a total of 211.1 points. The gold medal was claimed by Javanmardi Sareh of Iran with 236.8 points, and Turkey’s Ozgan Aysel took the silver with 231.1 points.

In shooting, reigning Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara continued her successful streak by winning gold in the women’s 10m air rifle final. Shooter Mona Agarwal also added to the medal count by securing a bronze in the same event.

India’s silver medal was achieved by Manish Narwal in the men’s P1 10m air pistol SH1 competition, further contributing to the nation’s medal haul.

Athlete Preethi Pal clinched a bronze medal in the women’s T35 100m race, clocking a personal best time of 14.21 seconds.

This year, India has sent its largest-ever Paralympics contingent, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports. This significant increase in numbers reflects the country’s expanding para-sports ecosystem and its ambition to surpass previous achievements from the Tokyo Paralympics.

(With ANI Inputs)

