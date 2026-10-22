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Home > Sports News > Indian Para Swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh Deported From Japan After Sexual Misconduct Allegations At Asian Para Games

Indian Para Swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh Deported From Japan After Sexual Misconduct Allegations At Asian Para Games

Shams Aalam Shaikh News: Indian para swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh has reportedly been deported from Japan following sexual misconduct allegations involving a hotel employee during the Asian Para Games in Nagoya. Japanese police reportedly questioned him after a complaint, while the Paralympic Committee of India is considering disciplinary action, including a possible lifetime ban.

Indian Para Swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh Deported From Japan After Sexual Misconduct Allegations At Asian Para Games

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 11:12 IST

Shams Aalam Shaikh News: Indian para swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh has reportedly been deported from Japan after allegations of sexual misconduct involving a hotel employee during the Asian Para Games in Nagoya. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is reportedly considering a possible lifetime ban, although no final disciplinary decision has been announced.

The 40-year-old swimmer was reportedly detained and questioned by Japanese police following a complaint from a female housekeeping employee at the hotel where India’s para-swimming contingent was staying. According to information attributed to sources within the Indian delegation, the employee alleged that Shaikh attempted to touch her inappropriately.

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The employee reportedly managed to leave the room and alert her manager, after which local police were informed. Indian delegation officials were also reportedly involved in the subsequent proceedings.

The incident reportedly took place at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Nagoya. Shaikh was sent back to India on Tuesday, a day after the alleged incident, and was unable to compete in his scheduled events at the Games.

Shams Aalam Shaikh Faces Possible Lifetime Ban After Japan Incident

The reported incident has prompted the PCI to consider disciplinary measures against the swimmer, with a lifetime ban among the possible actions under consideration.

However, a final decision is yet to be announced. The allegations remain subject to the relevant processes, and the reported police action and deportation should not be taken as proof of guilt.

Further information from Japanese authorities and the Indian sports administration is awaited to clarify the circumstances of the complaint and any subsequent action.

Who Is Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh?

Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh is a para swimmer from Bihar who has represented India at international competitions. He previously held the world No. 1 ranking in the men’s 100m butterfly S5 and 50m breaststroke SB4 categories.

Shaikh won gold medals in the 200m and 50m breaststroke events at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. He also secured gold in the 200m breaststroke at the Reykjavik International Games in 2025, according to the information provided.

The Nagoya edition was expected to be another appearance at the Asian Para Games for the experienced swimmer.

Asian Para Games Incident Raises Questions For Indian Contingent

The allegations have cast a shadow over India’s para-swimming campaign in Nagoya. Shaikh’s reported removal from the contingent came before he could participate in his scheduled events, while the PCI’s next steps remain uncertain.

The case now hinges on further clarification from the authorities and the outcome of the committee’s review. Any formal disciplinary action will depend on the findings established through the relevant procedures.

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Indian Para Swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh Deported From Japan After Sexual Misconduct Allegations At Asian Para Games
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Indian Para Swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh Deported From Japan After Sexual Misconduct Allegations At Asian Para Games

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Indian Para Swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh Deported From Japan After Sexual Misconduct Allegations At Asian Para Games
Indian Para Swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh Deported From Japan After Sexual Misconduct Allegations At Asian Para Games
Indian Para Swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh Deported From Japan After Sexual Misconduct Allegations At Asian Para Games
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