Indian Premier League 2018 player auction Live updates, Day 1: The stage is set for the first day of the much-awaited Indian Premier League auction. All the eight franchises: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians who earlier retained their best players in the retention event will aim to strengthen their squad and go for their decided targets when they sit in the auction which is going to be two day affair set to unfold in Bengaluru. The likes of Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan will all be up for grabs in the marquee players slot.

The IPL franchises have already retained some of their best players and will aim to bring more fire power through the IPL 2018 player auction

With a staggering 578 players set to go under the hammer, the Indian Premier League 2018 Player auction is set to be one of the biggest since it’s opening edition. After retaining their best stars from the previous squad, the teams have a chance to revamp their squads and build a strong dugout for the upcoming season of the exciting T20 league. The IPL 11 (2018) will also see two top dogs return back to business. Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals will be making a comeback in the competition and have both retained their respective captains Steve Smith and MS Dhoni who are likely to lead them once again.

The auction holds great significance for each of the eight franchises: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians as will set the tone for the upcoming season which is expected to be the most challenging one since the inaugural edition. Each team had got the opportunity to retain five former players with the combination of 3 direct retentions and 3 Right to Match (RTM) cards. The teams who have already used all their direct retentions can use two RTM (Maximum three capped Indian players, two uncapped Indian players, two foreigners) can be retained using all virtues i.e. RTM and retentions. The likes of Ben Stokes, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh have all opted for the marquee slot of RS 2 crore which has 16 players in total at base price of Rs 2 crore. However, the young Indian sensation will also be attracting several eyelashes been their names are called out in the auction. We bring you all the live updates from the IPL 2018 player auction which is scheduled to happen in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.

Live Updates from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 player auction:

10: 45 AM IST: The list of players sold so far: Action to return after a break of 15 minutes as Richard Madeley calls it rest.

10: 44 AM IST: After an intense bidding war between KKR and Punjab, the Kolkata Knight Riders get Australian star pacer Mitchell Starc for Rs 9.60 crore. Surprising to see RCB refrain from using the RTM card.

10: 42 AM IST: Faf Du Plessis goes back to Chennai Super Kings for Rs Rs 1.60 crore via RTM. CSK now have only one more RTM to use. Ajinkya Rahane is brought back by the Rajasthan Royals who use their RTM to catch him back from Kings XI Punjab’s hold.

10: 40 AM IST: English all-rounder Ben Stokes who was tipped to topple Virat Kohli and become the most expensive IPL player has been roped in by the Rajasthan Royals for an amount of Rs 12.50 crore. After an intense battle between Punjab and Rajasthan, the player goes to the latter.

10: 35 AM IST: The Kings XI Punjab are showing great intent in the auction, they are going all out for all their targets. Ben Stokes is currently the attractor. The bid which started from Rs 2 crore has already reached Rs 10.50 lakh with KKR battling the Kings XI.

10: 30 AM IST: The mighty Chris Gayle for the second time in the IPL history has gone unsold. The marquee player received no bid in the Rs 2 crore bracket. He can be used again at the end of the day on franchise request.

10: 25 AM IST: Mumbai Indians exercise their Right To Match to snatch back Kieron Pollard from Delhi Daredevils. Mumbai will pay Rs 5.20 crore for his services in the upcoming IPL. The West Indies all-rounder has been phenomenal for Mumbai in the previous editions and was a expected retention.

10: 20 AM IST: Kings XI Punjab get Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 7.60 crore. Chennai didn’t use the RTM so the local lad will now ply his trade fro Punjab as the owners celebrate their first buy. It was not surprising considering CSK had to fork out a staggering amount which they can’t really afford on a single player.

10: 15 AM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad star batsman Shikhar Dhawan is the first player to go under the hammer in the IPL 2018 player auction. Dhawan is sold to Kings XI Punjab but Sunrisers get their man for Rs 5.20 crore via the RTM. Shikhar Dhawan becomes the first player to be sold in the IPL 2018 player auction, he will continue playing for the Hyderabad outfit.

10: 13 AM IST: Veteran IPL auctioneer Richard Madeley set to start the proceeding as he instructs the franchises about the rules. He changes his microphones to sound a bit more clear. The unsold players can be brought back in the auction at the end of the day on the franchises’ request.

10: 12 AM IST: 278 uncapped Indian players would go under the hammer in the IPL 2018 player auction. Chairman of IPL, Rajeev Shukla addressing the franchise owners in the event as the proceedings look set to begin.

10: 10 AM IST: The auction action to get underway soon. stick to your seats and enjoy the biggest cricket conundrum of 2018. The auction is going to set the tone for an action-packed 11th edition of the biggest cricket league in the world. The first few to go under the hammer will be from the marquee list which consists these players:

Ravichandran Ashwin

Gautam Gambhir

Shikhar Dhawan

Ajinkya Rahane

Harbhajan Singh

Yuvraj Singh

Chris Gayle

Ben Stokes

Kane Williamson

Glenn Maxwell

Joe Root

Mitchell Starc

Faf du Plessis

Dwayne Bravo

Kieron Pollard

Shakib Al Hasan

10: 05 AM IST: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to get back pacer Mitchell Starc and Yazuvendra Chahal along with opener KL Rahul. They have three RTM cards left which can be used for maximum two Indian players and a foreigner. Chahal, Rahul can fill the domestic slot while Gayle and Starc could be in a tussle for the foreigner spot. But considering RCB’s bowling woes in the past few seasons, RCB should certainly be more open on Starc.

9: 55 AM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders have got some brilliant Indian batting firepower at their disposal, they have the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey and Robin Utthapa to use the RTM on. KKR have three RTMs left which can be only brought to action for Indian players. These three batsmen look the most favourable options but either one of them could be toppled by Gautam Gambhir who can be roped back as the captain.

9: 45 AM IST: Talking about the Mumbai Indians, they have also got a mix of great local and international talent to chose from. They have two RTM left which can be used for two foreigners. Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga can be the possible RTM retentions. Apart from the RTM retentions, Mumbai would like to get back all-rounder Krunal Pandya and batting sensation Nitish Rana who were integral for them last season.

9: 40 AM IST: For the Sunrisers Hyderabad it is going to be a tough time deciding who to get back from the star-studded bowling pool that they possessed. They have retained Bhuvneshwar Kumar but have the options of getting back either of Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rehman and Trent Boult. They will also have Moises Henriques as a good option, who has been consistent for them in the previous editions.

9: 30 AM IST: The Chennai Super Kings will have quite a few names in their books when they sit in the auctions. Skipper MS Dhoni had earlier confirmed that the team is very much hoping to get back the local star and will do the best to get him. Apart from Ashwin, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo can be ÇSK’s RTM buy. Bravo has been one of the top bowlers in the league since past few seasons and can be equally good with the bat.

9: 25 AM IST: The Rajasthan Royals after retaining Steve Smith would be keen to get back some of their popular names back into the setup. The fans have adjudged, Ajinkya Rahane should be the team’s opener pick in the auction. Meanwhile, the owners have said they will maintain the ethos of giving chances to the uncapped players. Will Rajasthan retain Ajinkya Rahane? They will also look out to rope back all-rounder James Faulkner who has been phenomenal for them during his stint with the franchise.

9: 20 AM IST: IPL Auction in numbers:

Total number of players: 578

Indian players: 361

Minimum squad spend – 60 crores

Minimum squad size – 18 players

Maximum squad size – 25 players

Maximum number of overseas players in the squad – 8

9: 15 AM IST: Here is the list of aggressive explosive openers available in the IPL 2018 auction. Some big names there.

Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn, Hasim Amla, Dwayne Smith, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Even Lewis and Gautam Gambhir can be handy at the top too.

9: 00 AM IST: Former Chennai Super Kings star Subramaniam Badrinath says, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo might topple everyone to become the highest player in the auction as there are doubts surrounding Ben Stokes availability throughout the season.

8: 35 AM IST: The Auction process will start with the bidding for the top 16 marquee players first. It will be interesting to see whether Kolkata Knight Riders will bring back their former captain Gautam Gambhir or go for a new face. Kings XI Punjab would also be looking out for a leader after letting go of Murali Vijay and Glenn Maxwell.

8:25 AM IST: The sixteen marquee players who will go under the hammer in the IPL 2018 player auction (Base price – Rs 2 crore)

8:10 AM IST: Here are the list of retained players and the RTM scenario for each of the eight sides:

1) Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Players retained – Steve Smith

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 3

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 3

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 1

Amount left in Purse – Rs 67.5 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Ajinkya Rahane, Rajat Bhatia, James Faulkner, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vikramjeet Malik, Ankit Sharma, Abhishek Nayar, Dinesh Salunkhe, Dishant Yagnik, Sagar Trivedi, Rahul Tewatia and Juan Theron.

2) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):

Players retained – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 2

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 1

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 1

Amount left in Purse – Rs 49 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel Badree, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Sreenath Aravind, Sachin Baby, Iqbal Abdulla, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tymal Mills, Billy Stanlake, Pawan Negi, Praveen Dubey and Aniket Chaudhary.

3) Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Players retained – Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 2

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 0

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 2

Amount left in Purse – Rs 47 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Baba Aparajith, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Ishwar Pandey, Brendon McCullum, Ronit More, Dwayne Smith and Andrew Tye.

4) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Players retained – Sunil Narine and Andre Russell

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 3

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 3

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 0

RTM cards left: 3

Amount left in Purse – Rs 59 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Gautam Gambhir, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Rajpoot, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, R Sanjay Yadav and Ishank Jaggi.

5) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Players retained – David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 3

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 1

Amount left in Purse: Rs. 67.5 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Rashid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Kane Williamson, Siddharth Kaul, Naman Ojha, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Mohammed Siraj, Abhimanyu Mithun, Barinder Sran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Eklavya Dwivedi, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Nabi, Ben Laughlin, Pravin Tambe and Tanmay Agarwal.

6) Mumbai Indians (MI):

Players retained – Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 2

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 0

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 2

Amount left in Purse: Rs. 47 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga Krunal Pandya, Tim Southee, Jos Buttler, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Mitchell Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Deepak Punia, Jitesh Sharma, K Gowtham, Kulwant Khejroliya, Asela Gunaratne and Nicholas Pooran.

7) Delhi Daredevils (DD):

Players retained – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Chris Morris

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 2

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 1

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 1

Amount left in Purse: Rs. 47 crore

Players they can use RTM for – JP Duminy, Mohammed Shami, Quinton de Kock, Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini and Shashank Singh.

8) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP):

Players retained – Axar Patel

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 3

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 2

Amount left in Purse: Rs. 67.5 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Hashim Amla, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Varun Aaron, Martin Guptill, Darren Sammy, Manan Vohra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Wriddhiman Saha, Murali Vijay, NS Naik, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Matt Henry and Rinku Singh.

8:00 AM IST: RTM (Right To Match) explained

The IPL Governing Council has awarded the virtue of RTM (Right to Match) to all the eight IPL franchises through which they can save the players they want to in the auction. The owning team will have to pay the last quoted price and can have their player. RTM will be crucial for each of the franchises as they tussle for the best players. For example if Mumbai Indians who haven’t retained Lasith Malinga want to bring their all-time top bowler back in the fray, they can use one of the RTM cards but if they want to retain ace spinner Harbhajan Singh, then they will have to battle in the bidding war as they have already retained maximum limit of three capped Indian players.