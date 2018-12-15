The auction for the 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in Jaipur on Tuesday. The next season of IPL is expected to begin earlier than usual owing to the General Elections. Many national associations like Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have decided to limit the availability of their players for the tournament. So the teams are working extensively to ensure that the players bought in must be available for the whole tournament.

The auction for the 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in Jaipur on Tuesday. The next season of IPL is expected to begin earlier than usual owing to the General Elections as well as a Lodha Commission mandate for BCCI that demands a 15-day period between the last match of IPL and first match for India in the World Cup which is scheduled to begin from May 30, 2019, in England.

A couple of days more till we see the eight teams battle it out at the VIVO #IPLAuction. We're all excited to see who will feature in the 70 spots available. Are you? pic.twitter.com/ER87kY7l7t — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 15, 2018

Many national associations like Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have decided to limit the availability of their players for the tournament. So the teams are working extensively to ensure that the players bought in must be available for the whole tournament. Many teams will be targetting young Indian players and International Players who are less likely to be selected in the World Cup squads.

Earlier, IPL had released the list of players who have been picked by the franchisees to go under the hammer. Out of the 1,003 players who registered themselves, the 8 franchisees shortlisted 346 players to be a part of the Auction process.

INR 2 crore is the highest base price and 9 overseas players have opted for the highest bracket. More details and full list – https://t.co/ROprVggiAz pic.twitter.com/yDH1VPTpf0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 11, 2018

The base price slots for this Auction were set between 50 lacs and 2 Crores for capped International players while uncapped players can be placed between the base price of 20-40 lacs. Nine International players opted for highest possible slots in the Auction namely- Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews and D’Arcy Short. Amongst the Indian Players, fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has the highest base price at Rs. 1.5 Crores.

Experienced players like Yuvraj Singh, Axar Patel, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Ishant Sharma are expected to be popular among the teams. The young players who are expected to rake in big bucks could include Englishman Sam Curran, Hanuma Vihari who is currently touring Australia with the Indian team, youngsters Ishan Porel and Shams Mulani who have performed admirably in the Vijay Hazare trophy.

When and where is the auction?

The Auction will take place on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, in Jaipur.

What time will the Auction start?

The auction is scheduled to start from 2:30 PM India time.

Which channels will broadcast the Auction process?

The live telecast of the auction will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Hotstar.com and Hotstar app will stream the Auction live.

Who will be the Auctioneer conducting the Auction?

IPL has decided to replace Welsh auctioneer Richard Madley who had conducted all the IPL Auctions since its inception and brought in Hugh Edmeades who is also an experienced auctioneer.

