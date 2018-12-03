Delhi Daredevils- The perennial under-achievers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) being one of the only three founding members to have never won the tournament along with Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore are gearing up for a revamp.

Delhi Daredevils- The perennial under-achievers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) being one of the only three founding members to have never won the tournament along with Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore are gearing up for a revamp. The capital side has been accused of tinkering too much with their roster before every season’s auction and not sticking with their players due to which there is confusion regarding their combination every year. Delhi has reached the semi-finals in 3 seasons failing to win any. They have also changed their coaches far too often and have let their star players leave and have spent too much trying to replace them in the auction disturbing the balance of their side.

Before the 2018 season GMR Group, the owners of Delhi Daredevils agreed to sell 50 per cent of the team’s stake to JSW Group for a reported price of Rs. 550 Crores and appointed Ricky Ponting as their new head coach along with buying back Gautam Gambhir to marshall their young troops. Under-19 World Cup winners Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Kalra and Abhishek Sharma were also brought as an investment for the future, but their season never really took off and they finished bottom of the table.

Through a series of posts, DD has said that there will be an exciting announcement on December 4, 2018, where many people are expecting a rebranding operation from the management along with board-level changes.

4 December ko, chalo badhein ek Nayi Dilli ki taraf. pic.twitter.com/RdU6uC5Rhn — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) November 30, 2018

The fans in the city are hoping that changes behind-the-scenes would bear some fruit on the field. The Daredevils have appointed Mohammad Kaif as their assistant coach to support Ricky Ponting and have bought back Shikhar Dhawan who is a firm fan-favourite in the capital.

Brace yourselves, for he has returned, where it all began! Welcome Home, Shikhar Dhawan. 🙌#DilDilli #Dhadkega pic.twitter.com/LFGMxs1bEk — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) November 5, 2018

Delhi has released Gautam Gambhir and established players such as Glenn Maxwell among others but has retained their core group of young players. Delhi will be hoping to balance their squad during the auction so that the coming season would be better.

⚠ SQUAD UPDATE ⚠ Here's the list of players retained by #DD ahead of the VIVO IPL 2019 Player Auction!#DilDilli #Dhadkega pic.twitter.com/m1ufQBg4BS — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) November 15, 2018

