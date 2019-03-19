The season's opener match will be played between IPL champions 2018, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their home turf in Chennai on Saturday, March 23. All the teams will play their seven home matches each. M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai will host the final on May 12.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday has announced the Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule for all the group matches. The matches will be between April 6 and May 5. The Board had earlier rolled out the schedule of 17 matches up to April 5, now they have released the schedule of rest of the matches played up to May 12. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections starting from April 11 have been discussed by the board to avoid the matches in the respective states where elections fall on the same date.

The last schedule of matches which was released last week will have no off-day between March 23 and April 5 when the 17 matches will be played. The board has decided that all eight teams will play their seven home matches at their respective home venues. Meanwhile, M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai will host the final on May 12 this year.

8 teams, 1 motto – 1 trophy 🏆 The countdown to the 2019 #VIVOIPL begins 🧮⌛️😍😎 ARE YOU READY? pic.twitter.com/rk9h1gd8ng — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 5, 2019

India’s Lok Sabha elections coincided with the IPL in 2009 and 2014 respectively, but the tournament was moved to South Africa in 2009 later. In 2014, the starting matches were moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) until the general elections took over.

BCCI announces full schedule for the league stage of #VIVOIPL 2019 Click here for more details – https://t.co/bAUBCFgZla pic.twitter.com/3e66Skw3Z2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 19, 2019

This year also there were similar assumptions too but the Committee of Administrators (CoA) had announced on January 8 its decision to hold the IPL in full in India.

IPL 2019 match schedule:

March 23

8 p.m. – Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 24

4 p.m. – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

8 p.m. – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Match 25

8 p.m. – Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

March 26

8 p.m. – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

March 27

8 p.m. – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

March 28

8 p.m. – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

March 29

8 p.m. – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

March 30

4 p.m. – Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

8 p.m. – Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

March 31

4 p.m. – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

8 p.m. – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

April 1

8 p.m. – Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals

April 2

8 p.m. – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 3

8 p.m. – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

April 4

8 p.m. – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 5

8 p.m. – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 6

4 p.m. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

8 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

April 7

4 p.m. – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

8 p.m. – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 8

8 p.m. – Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 9

8 p.m. – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 10

8 p.m. – Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

April 11

8 p.m. – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

April 12

8 p.m. – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

April 13

4 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

8 p.m. Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 14

4 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

8 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

April 15

8 p.m. – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 16

8 p.m. – Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

April 17

8 p.m. – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

April 18

8 p.m. – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

April 19

8 p.m. – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 20

4 p.m. Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

8 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

April 21

4 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

8 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru

April 22

8 p.m. – Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

April 23

8 p.m. – Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 24

8 p.m. – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

April 25

8 p.m. – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

April 26

8 p.m. – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

April 27

8 p.m. – Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 28

4 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

8 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

April 29

8 p.m. – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

April 30

8 p.m. – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

May 1

8 p.m. – Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

May 2

8 p.m. – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 3

8 p.m. – Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 4

4 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

8 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 5

4 p.m. Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings

8 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

