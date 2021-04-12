Players like Chris Morris, Riley Meredith, and Jhye Richardson are some of the highest-sold and the most expensive players in the IPL auction 2021 are likely to be in full action as their respective teams Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals start a fresh campaign in a fresh cricket season

Tonight will be a game of the best and ‘big hitters’ when Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals, with his maiden captaincy stint, take on KL Rahul’s newly rechristened Punjab Kings. Both the teams consist of a squad filled with the best stroke-masters who are in quest of a winning start to their IPL campaigns with their respective franchises on Monday.

Players like Chris Morris, Riley Meredith, and Jhye Richardson are some of the highest-sold and the most expensive players in the IPL auction 2021 are likely to be in full action as their respective teams Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals start a fresh campaign in a fresh cricket season. At the mini IPL Auction which was held in February, South Africa All-rounder Chris Morris made history as the Rajasthan Royal franchise put a huge chunk of bid on him, spending 16.5 crores and making him the costliest purchase of this IPL season.

On the other hand, Australian cricketer Jhye Richardson was picked at Rs. 14 crores by the Punjab Kings, and another Rs. 8 crores was spent on Riley Meredith by PBKS of whom captain KL Rahul had spoken highly about and wants to witness what he has to bring to the table.

Rajasthan Royals will depend heavily on their most heroic player, Ben stokes who will be keen on getting as many runs as possible under his belt. Englishman Josh Butler and the newly appointed skipper Samson, who is also immensely talented would be in the pursuit of the same.

The Rajasthan Royals are anticipated to opt with the highly-rated Yashasvi Jaiswal and Englishman Jos Buttler. While Samson, who would be desperate for a winning start, and Ben Stokes would then form a strong middle-order.

