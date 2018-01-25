Sometimes the rookies pull off what the specialists can't. A number of Indian bowlers have risen to prominence through the Indian Premier League. They have changed the notion of T20 being a batting dominated format with their heroics, here we list down top five uncapped Indian bowlers who can earn big in the upcoming IPL auctions.

The beauty of a T20 contest is that one over can change the course of the match. While the batsmen majorly enjoy feasting on the ball, bowlers have fairly changed the notion over the years. Sunrisers Hyderabad success in 2016 edition was largely based on some phenomenal performances from top-class bowlers. The likes of Trent Boult, Mustafizur Rehman and Bhuvneshwar Kumar spearheaded what was the best season of the David Warner led outfit in the tournament’s history. The trends have changed and the teams are giving equal importance to a bowling line up when compared to a hefty batting setup.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 auctions around the corner, the franchises will have their final shot at roping in a title squad at their disposal. Local Indian talents have so far impressed consistently almost every season and the upcoming season will be no different. Out of the 578 players available in the auction pool, we bring you our top five picks of uncapped bowlers who the IPL teams should fight for in the auctions. Who knows one out of these five might be India’s next Jasprit Bumrah or Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Top five uncapped Indian bowlers to watch out for in the IPL 2018 player auction:

1) Basil Thampi: The Kerala pacer was outstanding for the Gujarat Lions in his debut IPL season. He scalped 11 wickets in 12 matches and emerged as one of the hottest pace bowling prospects in the competition. This season he would aim to go a step further when he is selected to play in the upcoming IPL. Thampi has 29 wickets to his name in 17 First-class games and the figures are likely to improve in the coming years. He would surely be hoping to polish his skills under an experienced captain in the biggest T20 league of the world.

2) Rajneesh Gurbani: One of Vidharbha’s golden boy who proved his mettle in their title-winning campaign in the Ranji Trophy 2017-18. The young medium pacer grabbed headlines with his sensational accurate bowling throughout the campaign. He finished the season as the highest wicket taker with 39 wickets to his name. He impressed the Mumbai Indians scouts so much so that he along with two other Vidharbha teammates was called for trails and is likely to attract huge bids in the coming IPL auctions. The 24-year-old also has a Ranji hat-trick in his pocket which he earned against Delhi in the finals of the competition.

3) Kamlesh Nagarkoti: Nagarkoti is India’s rising bowling star who can soon put his name in the list of world’s fastest bowlers. Majority of the blistering pacers have hanged their boots or are on the verge of doing so and the lack of genuine pace is evident not only in Indian cricket but globally. Dale Steyn, Bret Lee, Shoaib Akhtar are all but over. Only a few names like Mohammed Asif, Shami and Mitchell Starc will pop up in your heads when you think about speed. Nagarkoti can be the man for India but before that, he has a long way to go and a big IPL hurdle to cross.

4) Navdeep Saini: Another Indian gem who has sharpened his bowling skills under the likes of Zaheer Khan, Chris Morris and Mohammed Shami. The young Delhi pacer was the best bowler for his side in the Ranji Trophy. He ran havoc on West Bengal in the semi-finals of the competition finishing with 7 wickets conceding 90 runs. He was a part of the Delhi Daredevils squad last season but didn’t get a chance courtesy to Delhi’s already experienced bowling attack. Saini collected 34 wickets in the Ranji Trophy which is enough for the teams to stay alert when his name is called out at the upcoming auctions.

5) Ishwar Pandey: With 51 wickets in 55 matches, the tall sturdy Ishwar Pandey possesses handful IPL experience in his bag. His story has been rather disheartening one as he is yet to get his India call but over the years, Pandey has certainly earned the trust of one man who will once again put his weight behind him. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has produced Pawan Negi, Mohit Sharma and Manpreet Gony under his captaincy at Chennai Super Kings and Pandey has been his key man. With 226 wickets in 64 first-class games, Ishwar Pandey has done no wrong to his talent but never got the deserved appreciation. Pace, line, length, variation, he has got everything in him and is likely to reunite with Dhoni in the next IPL.