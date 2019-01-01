Indian Premier League – IPL 2019

KXIP vs MI, IPL 2019 match preview, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali, R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma

KXIP vs MI, IPL 2019 match preview: R Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab to take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians at Mohali today

In the match number 9 of the Indian Premier League 12 (IPL 2019), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI). The high-intensity match will be played....

SRH vs RR, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: How to play Dream 11, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match preview, best in-form players and playing XI

SRH vs RR, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to lock horns against Rajasthan Royals at their home ground Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium tonight. The match....

SRH vs RR, IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live streaming, when and where to watch, time, date and venue

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi international stadium is all set to host another high-intensity contest in the Indian Premier League 2019. Tonight, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals and the match....

What is Mankading? 5 times when Mankading was in controversy

In the Indian Premier League 12 (IPL 2019), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler without even releasing the ball. The run out on the non-striker's....

KXIP vs KKR, IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming, when and where to watch, time, date and venue

Kolkata's Eden Garder is all set to host the 6th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019). Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns tonight and....

R Ashwin, Jos Buttler Mankad controversy: All you need to know about the non-striker end run out

In the match number 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin knocked the bails of Rajasthan Royals opener and English....

DC vs CSK, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: How to play Dream 11, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match preview, best in-form players and playing XI

DC vs CSK, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: In the 5th match of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Delhi Capital at....

DC vs CSK, IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings live streaming, when and where to watch, time, date and venue

Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla is all set to host Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2019. This will be the second match for both the teams and....

R Ashwin mankads Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab game, Tweeple divided over spinner's sporting spirit

The game number 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019) between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab was a thriller. Jaipur's Sawaiman Singh stadium hosted the first match for....

MI vs DC, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: How to play Dream 11, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi capitals match preview, best inform players and playing XI

MI vs DC, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: The Wankhede is all set to host the opening match of the Mumbai Indian against Delhi Capitals. This will be the third....

MI vs DC, IPL 2019 match preview: Mumbai Indians set to lock horns against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede

MI vs DC, IPL 2019 match preview: In the match number 3 of the Vivo IPL 2019, 3-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals (Earlier Known as Delhi....

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live streaming, when and where to watch, time, date and venue

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata today. The high-voltage match of the....

KKR VS SRH, IPL 2019: With return of David Warner, Kane Williamson and co. set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens

KKR VS SRH, IPL 2019: The Eden Gardens is all set to host another exciting battle of the Indian Premier League season 12 (IPL 2019). The match will be played between....

IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings to donate proceeds from RCB match to Pulwama martyrs’ families

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will donate the money generated from their first IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the families of Pulwama Martyrs. The yellow army will....

IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB Dream 11 prediction: How to play Dream 11, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match preview, best inform players, CSK vs RCB best team and playing XI

IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB Dream 11 prediction: Dhoni vs Kohli, who is the best? Captain cool or aggressive Kohli? The answers will be discovered tonight when MS Dhoni-led Chennai....

Heartbreaking! Virat Kohli likely to miss some IPL matches, details inside

Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium is all set to host the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019). The first match will be played between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super....

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming, when and where to watch CSK vs RCB match

IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: After the festival of colours, the nation is all set to celebrate the carnival of cricket. Indian Premier League season 12 has arrived and the....

IPL 2019: BCCI to scrap opening ceremony this year, donate amount to Pulwama martyrs families

IPL 2019: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed to scrap the opening ceremony of the cash-rich league and donate the amount to the families of....

CSK vs KKR Hotstar promo video goes viral! Is IPL 2018 final fixed?

After clearing the first playoffs hurdle against Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders is focused on overcoming the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier-2 at Eden Gardens on Friday in Kolkata. The purple....

IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: Twitter hails Ambati Rayudu after his flawless ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ambati Rayudu showed how it’s done against the best bowling line-up in the tournament as he ran havoc at the MCA Stadium in Pune to demolish the star-studded Sunrisers Hyderabad....

Watch video: MS Dhoni reveals the name of his first crush, asks public not to tell Sakshi

MS Dhoni was left stumped when he was asked in public about his first crush. The Chennai Super Kings skipper was attending a promotional event organized by the Gulf Oil,....

IPL 2018 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings to lock horns against struggling Delhi Daredevils in Pune

[arena_embed publisher="newsx" event="1525084992410"] After being thrashed by defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last Indian Premier League encounter, MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings will aim to bounce back against....

IPL 2018 RCB vs KKR highlights: Chris Lynn smashes unbeaten 62 as KKR beat RCB by 6 wickets

On Sunday, fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders will travel to Bengaluru to face seventh-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the matchday 29 action of the ongoing Indian....

IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: SRH put up another spectacular bowling show to beat RR by 11 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad asserted their dominance as a brilliant defending team with yet another successful defence of a moderate target. Chasing 152 in 20 overs, the Rajasthan Royals would have rarely....

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis guide Mumbai Indians to 8 wickets victory

Mumbai Indians came into this one under immense pressure and in desperation of a victory, a few important changes by Rohit Sharma and at the end it was the skipper....

IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw star as DD register biggest victory over KKR

Nothing it seemed could have gone wrong for the Delhi Daredevils under their new captain, the young Shreyas Iyer who is the youngest to lead a DD side. He not....

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Highlights: Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan wrap up another stunning victory for SRH by 13 runs

Chase and win the game, the notion has been challenged and countered by the Sunrisers Hyderabad who continue to pull off incredible defenses batting first. Yet again, SRH's bowling unit....

IPL 2018, RCB VS CSK highlights: Timeless MS Dhoni smashes unbeaten 70 to thump RCB by 5 wickets

It’s the battle of the giants in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will finally get a chance....

IPL 2018: Sanju Samson topples Virat Kohli to take top spot on highest run scoring list after match 21

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 has already seen some of its best performances with the bat with the likes of Chris Gyale, Sanju Samson, and Virat Kohli all joining....

IPL 2018, RR vs MI : Archer shines on debut as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai by 3 wickets

After pocketing their first win in the 11th edition of over the mighty Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the monumental Wankhede stadium, Mumbai Indians (MI) will travel to Jaipur to....

[table id=23 /]

IPL opening ceremony 2018: Hrithik Roshan to take over after Ranveer Singh backs out due to injury?

Ranveer Singh will not be performing at IPL opening ceremony, confirms actor's spokesperson

IPL 2018: KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav aims to dismiss Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

IPL 2018: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik eyeing playoffs spot, says ready to get the best out of team

IPL 2018: Steve Smith will be missed, says Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane

IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad swaps banned David Warner with England’s Alex Hales

