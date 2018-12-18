The Auction for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been held in Jaipur today. The 8 franchises are looking to buy players who are available for the whole duration of the tournament since Australian and English boards have decided to cut short their players’ availability citing World Cup preparation camps.
A total of 351 players have been selected by the franchises to go under the hammer with 70 slots available across the 8 teams. 9 players have placed themselves in the highest base price group of Rs. 2 crores. 20 slots are available for Overseas players while the other 50 slots are reserved for Indian players.
The number of slots available with each team will be:
Kings XI Punjab- 15 (11+4)
Kolkata Knight Riders- 12 (7+5)
Delhi Capitals- 10 (7+3)
Royal Challengers Bangalore- 10 (8+2)
Rajasthan Royals- 9 (6+3)
Mumbai Indians- 7 (6+1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad- 5 (3+2)
Chennai Superkings- 2 (2+0).
Naturally, KXIP have the maximum budget at Rs. 36.2 crores followed by Delhi Capitals at Rs. 25.5 crores, RR have Rs. 20.95 crores while CSK has the lowest budget at just Rs. 8.4 crores. Franchises have acted swiftly to add to their think-tanks with several coaching additions happening over the past few days.
KXIP have roped in former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson as their coach for the season and former Australia pacer Ryan Harris as their bowling coach.
Delhi Capitals have chosen Mohammad Kaif as their assistant coach to support Ricky Ponting with scouting young Indians.
Rajasthan Royals have signed fast bowling coach Steffan Jones who has had multiple stints across the world. Zaheer Khan has been appointed as the Director of Cricket Operations.
The podium for the auction will see the debut for Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades who will be replacing the hugely popular Richard Madley for this year’s auction.
The auction process began at 3:30 PM (IST) and you can follow all the live updates here.
Live Updates
IPL 2019 Auction: Manoj Tiwary goes unsold
West Bengal skipper and middle-order batsman Manoj Tiwary goes unsold. This happened for Tiwary for the second time in the history of IPL.
IPL 2019 Auction: Hanuma Vihari goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore
IPL 2019 Auction: All-rounder Hanuma Vihari, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakhs, goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore. England batsman Alex Hales goes unsold. Adelaide Test hero Cheteshwar Pujara, with a base price of Rs 50 lakhs, also goes unsold.
Kings XI Punjab
Punjab is going to be the big taker today with 15 slots available
Indian players: 6
Overseas players: 4
Indian slots available: 11
Overseas slots available: 4
Spent: Rs 45.8 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 36.2 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB have retained 15 players out of 25
Indian players: 9
Overseas players: 6
Indian slots available: 8
Overseas slots available: 2
Spent: Rs 63.85 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 18.15 crore
Mumbai Indians into the auction
Mumbai have retained 18 players out of the 25
Indian players: 11
Overseas players: 7
Indian slots available: 6
Overseas slots available: 1
Spent: Rs 70.85 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 11.15 crore
Rajasthan Royals
Royals have retained 16 players and have Rs 20.95 in its kitty to spend
Indian players: 11
Overseas players: 5
Indian slots available: 6
Overseas slots available: 3
Spent: Rs 61.05 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 20.95 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR have retained 13 players out of 25 allowed in a squad.
Indian players: 10
Overseas players: 3
Indian slots available: 7
Overseas slots available: 5
Spent: Rs 66.8 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 15.2 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad have Rs. 9.7 crore in its kitty
Indian players: 14
Overseas players: 6
Indian slots available: 3
Overseas slots available: 2
Spent: Rs 72.3 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 9.7 crore
Chennai Super Kings going into auction with 23 players retained out of 25
CSK have retained 23 players out of 25 allowed in a squad.
Indian players: 15
Overseas players: 8
Indian slots available: 2
Overseas slots available: 0
Spent: Rs 73.6 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 8.4 crore
Shivam Dube to earn big bucks?
Shivam Dube is among the players to go under the hammer today. He's in red-hot form coming into the auctions after striking 6 sixes in an over in a Ranji match. He has been set at a base price of Rs 20 lakh and there are plenty of chances that he'll be sold for more than that.