The auction for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 has been held today in Jaipur. A total of 351 players have been selected by the franchises to go under the hammer with 70 slots available across the 8 teams. 9 players have placed themselves in the highest base price group of Rs. 2 crores. 20 slots are available for Overseas players while the other 50 slots are reserved for Indian players. Here are the live updates of the IPL auction 2019.

Many national associations like Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have decided to limit the availability of their players for the tournament.

The number of slots available with each team will be:

Kings XI Punjab- 15 (11+4)

Kolkata Knight Riders- 12 (7+5)

Delhi Capitals- 10 (7+3)

Royal Challengers Bangalore- 10 (8+2)

Rajasthan Royals- 9 (6+3)

Mumbai Indians- 7 (6+1)

Sunrisers Hyderabad- 5 (3+2)

Chennai Superkings- 2 (2+0).

Naturally, KXIP have the maximum budget at Rs. 36.2 crores followed by Delhi Capitals at Rs. 25.5 crores, RR have Rs. 20.95 crores while CSK has the lowest budget at just Rs. 8.4 crores. Franchises have acted swiftly to add to their think-tanks with several coaching additions happening over the past few days.

KXIP have roped in former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson as their coach for the season and former Australia pacer Ryan Harris as their bowling coach.

Delhi Capitals have chosen Mohammad Kaif as their assistant coach to support Ricky Ponting with scouting young Indians.

Rajasthan Royals have signed fast bowling coach Steffan Jones who has had multiple stints across the world. Zaheer Khan has been appointed as the Director of Cricket Operations.

The podium for the auction will see the debut for Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades who will be replacing the hugely popular Richard Madley for this year’s auction.

The auction process began at 3:30 PM (IST) and you can follow all the live updates here.

Live Updates

