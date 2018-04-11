Kolkata Knight Riders fans didn't spare pacer Vinay Kumar who gave away the match against Chennai Super Kings with a disastrous last over, conceding 19 runs in just 5 balls with a no-ball included. Hitting back at the fans, Vinay Kumar in his latest tweet asked them to take the game as a game while reminding them of his last over heroics against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore but got trolled instead.

Vinay Kumar was trolled yet again after a tweet asking fans to chill about his drastic outing against CSK

R Vinay Kumar is one of the most experienced Indian bowlers playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) currently, having represented a number of franchises in the tournament. On Tuesday, however, the veteran turned out a ‘villain’ as Chennai Super Kings won a last-over thriller by 5 wickets with him in charge of the ball at the Chepauk Stadium. Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja plundered a six each in the last over from Vinay Kumar to help Chennai beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets and continue their winning streak in the IPL 2018. Sam Billings’ 23-ball 56 and Shane Watson’s 19-ball 42 nullified KKR all-rounder Andre Russell’s 36-ball 88 and made it two wins in two games for the Chennai outfit who were playing their first game of the season at the Chepauk.

With Chennai Super Kings needing 17 runs off the last over to win the game, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik trusted Vinay Kumar to bowl the final six balls but Jadeja and Bravo had other plans as they won it with a ball to spare. After being hit for a six on the first ball of the over by Bravo, who has been in good form so far in the tournament, Vinay Kumar bowled a no ball and went on to concede the match earning a lot of flak from KKR fans who criticised his poor bowling for the team’s loss. After the fans took to Twitter to lash out on the 34-year-old, he has now responded with a tweet asking the fans to take it easy as it was just a game while reminding them of his match-winning performances against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here some tweets from the fans, taking a dig at Vinay Kumar for his shambolic outing against Chennai Super Kings where he ended up conceding 35 runs in the 1.5 overs he bowled.

Game was lost when 17 runs were required on 6 balls, 17 runs for Vinay Kumar is like breakfast. Anything below 37 is unsafe.

Even 37 is unsafe.#CSKvKKR — SHAH RUKH KHAN (@SRKsWarrior1__) April 10, 2018

Successful 200+ targets chased down at Chepauk: 206 CSK v RCB, 2012 – Vinay Kumar concedes 17 off the last over

203 CSK v KKR, 2018 – Vinay Kumar concedes 19 off the last over#CSKvKKR #IPL2018 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 10, 2018

Leaked footage of Vinay Kumar after the match. #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/q8ewIFazmf — nikhil (@niquotein) April 11, 2018

“Hey guys take it easy, it’s just a game. Where were you all when I defended 9 runs against RCB and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians!! Sometimes things do go wrong so CHILL,” responded Vinay Kumar in his latest tweet.

Hey guys take it easy, it’s just a game. Where were you all when I defended 9 runs against RCB and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians!! Sometimes things do go wrong so CHILL…. — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 11, 2018

Vinay Kumar in his tweet referred to his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders previously where he produced two respective brilliant last over performances to win the matches for his teams. In 2013, while playing for the RCB, Vinay Kumar successfully defended 10 runs of the last over against Mumbai Indians as his team went on to win the match by two runs. He dismissed Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu of successive deliveries in the last over to become RCB’s match-winner.

A year later in 2014, while representing the Kolkata Knight Riders, Vinay Kumar defended 9 runs against RCB to help his side clinch a thrilling two-run victory. Trusting his abilities, Dinesh Karthik handed him the ball to bowl the final over against Chennai Super Kings in their latest encounter, but Vinay Kumar was thrashed by Bravo and Jadeja as they capitalised to win it for Chennai with a ball to spare.

Some ardent KKR fans once again trolled Vinay Kumar after his tweet and called him lucky that other KKR bolwers were not fit.

You are lucky that in the team other players are struggling — Shaik Rahman (@Ihearthacker) April 11, 2018

Lol… That was because of linn.. He took a blinder in that over n for u even 36 run is not enough.. Kindly take retirement from bowling last over #KKRvsCSK — ROhit bisht (@RHT8439) April 11, 2018

its just a game ?

so u are justifying ur disaster performance last night!

please stay out of playing X1 and yes just chill sitting on the bench. — Neeraj✍️ (@Iam_Ineffable) April 11, 2018

Not a good post by vinay kumar tbh every cricketer gets trolled be it msd or virat so he should have remained silent — Shalini Bhattacharya (@ShaliniBhattac9) April 11, 2018