Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will resign from his post at the end of the current season, the club announced in a statement ahead of the home meeting in the Premier League with West Ham. Arsenal for the second successive season are on the verge of not making it through to the Champions League and are currently placed at a dismal 6th position in the English Premier League with Europa League remaining their only trophy hope. Arsene Wenger's resignation would bring an end to his 22 years long association with the club where he led them to three Premier League triumphs.

The pressure had been mounting on him since the start of the current season to find shelter somewhere else. Arsene Wenger is finally leaving Arsenal in what could be the end to a remarkable managerial career in world football. He has been one of the longest-serving managers for the English Premier League giants and the one who is credited to have created the legacy that surrounds the Gunners currently. After a dismal start to yet another season and the trend of continuously losing their best players to rival clubs, the onus was on Wenger to either stay with the ownership of the failures or move way in search of a new reign with another top club.

Arsene Wenger was associated with Arsenal for the past 22 years, arguably one of the finest tenures for a manager of the London club. Arsenal in a surprise announcement on Friday said that Wenger had informed about his plans away from the club and will step down for his post at the end of the season. He had informed the players during a training session ahead of their Premier League home clash against West Ham on Sunday. Speculations were rife that he would be announcing his retirement midway through the 2 year extension deal that he signed before the start of the current season but his decision to leave the club at a crucial stage when Arsenal are on the verge of making it through to the Europa League semis, came as a surprise to everyone.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” said Wenger in a statement posted on Arsenal’s website.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. I want to thank the staff, the players, the directors and the fans who make this club so special. I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high. To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever.”

