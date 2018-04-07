With some obvious Bollywood masala, the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League got off to a rocking start. As many as six Bollywood celebrities performed on the stage in the Wankhede stadium. The crowd witnessed power-packed performances from Mika Singh, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia.

With some obvious Bollywood masala, the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League got off to a rocking start. As many as six Bollywood celebrities performed on the stage in the Wankhede stadium. In the presence of all the dignitaries associated with the BCCI, IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla declared the IPL 2018 open! Judwaa 2 star Varun Dhawan got things underway as he shook legs to his hit songs like “Tera hero idhar hai!” The versatile actor put up an energetic show to get the audience rocking. He was soon joined by superstar dance sensation and ABCD co-star Prabhu Deva as the two of them set the stage on fire.

After their performance, a video featuring all the 8 IPL captains showed them taking the Fairplay pledge as the cricketers promised to respect the laws of the game and uphold the spirit in all circumstances. Rohit Sharma got on the stage and reinstated the IPL trophy so as to let the tournament get rolling.

after a short interview with anchor Jatin Sapru, the Wankhede crowd welcomed south superstar Tammannah Bhatia with a huge roar, as she came on a chariot. The Baahubali actress performed on some of the most famous B’wood numbers. Mika Singh then came roaring out to the field, singing his famous song – “dum-a-dum-mast-kalandar”. after Mika’s stint, KICK superstar Jacqueline Fernandez rocked the crowd with her latest song “Ek-do-teen” from Baaghi-2.

Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan then made a superb entry to wrap up the glittery IPL ceremony with the concluding performance. Meanwhile, the camera spotted Bollywood diva Eli Avram, alleged girlfriend of Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya present at the Wankhede Stadium to cheer the defending champions. After Hrithik wrapped up the dance performances, Mika Singh made all the 5 superstars, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia groove on the IPL anthem which he has sung himself.

The six stars bid goodbye to the crowd who was gearing up for the cricketing action to begin.

