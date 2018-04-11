Chennai will not be hosting Indian Premier League (IPL) matches amid the Cauvery protests being held in the city over the non-formation of the Cauvery Management Board. Earlier on Tuesday, political parties in Tamil Nadu and thousands of protesters had protested against yesterday's IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Thousands of police personnel were deployed to monitor the security situation in the city as protestors boycotted IPL matches.

Amid the row over Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be conducted in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, due to the non-formation of the Cauvery Management Board, sources have revealed that the IPL matches which are scheduled to be conducted in Chennai will be shifted some other venue. This new development has come after political parties in Tamil Nadu and thousands of protesters had protested against yesterday’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. At least 4 people were arrested for creating ruckus and throwing slippers in the stadium on Tuesday. Around 4,000 police personnel and other security personnel were deployed to monitor the security situation in Chennai on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state administration in order to avoid any untoward incident amid the Cauvery protest ahead of the Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders also deployed commandos and members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF). The agitators also raised slogans against the Central government. In order to control the protesters, the cops also resorted to lathicharge. IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla also met Union Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba and raised his concerns over the security around the IPL match.

IPL matches scheduled to be held in Chennai, to be shifted to another venue: Sources #CauveryProtests

The protestors have been demanding that until and unless there is the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), people who are supporting the cause will boycott all IPL matches which are scheduled to take place in Chennai. It seems that taking the security issue as major concern and to maintain the law and order situation in the city, the IPL matches will not be hosted in Chennai.

