IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: After the festival of colours, the nation is all set to celebrate the carnival of cricket. Indian Premier League season 12 has arrived and the opening match will be played today at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram stadium between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (CSK vs RCB). IPL 12’s first match is expected to be a high-intensity game as 3-time winner MS Dhoni’s yellow army will lock horns against Kohli’s Challengers (RCB). The extravaganza will commence at 8 pm tonight and the stadium in Chennai is expected to be full of spectators and cricket lovers.

Match preview:

The opening match between CSK and RCB is expected to be a high scoring match as both the sides are studded with star players who can tie the ball to the boundary line. The pinch hitters from both the sides like Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, are set to entertain the crowd. The pitch of the MA Chidambaram stadium will also play a big role in CSK vs RCB match as it helps the batsmen and the stadium has witnessed many big scores. The CSK lion, MS Dhoni, is also set to roar as he holds the record, 139 runs, of the highest scorer at MA Chidambaram at international level. While on the other side, Virat Kohli and co. will be eyeing to start their IPL 12 journey on a winning note and keep the momentum till the end. Despite performing well and playing 3 IPL finals, Royal Challengers failed to clinch the title on every occasion.

RCB faced defeats in 2009, 2011 and 2016 to the Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. But captain Kohli, who has been in an outstanding form has rewritten many international records and will be looking forward to change the history of the cash-rich league.

IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match when and where to watch:

What time does the IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB match will start?

The IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB match will be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium on March 23, 2019, at 8 pm. The Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers will be the opening match of the IPL season 12.

Where to catch the live stream of IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB match?

The high-voltage match between MS Dhoni’s yellow army and Virat Kohli and co. can be seen online through Hotstar and for all the latest sports and IPL news and match scores, cricket enthusiasts can log in to NewsX.com

What TV channel will show live coverage of IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB match?

The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Network. While the UK fans may miss it out as SKY sports has not confirmed anything about the broadcast. In a statement, Star TV-UK said that cricket fans now can watch IPL 2019 live on Star Gold (Sky 729 and Virgin Media 801).

Where will be the Ist T20I between IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB played?

The opening match of IPL 12 between CSK and RCB will be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium and the yellow army is all set to support their side with full energy.

CSK vs RCB probable squads for the 1st match?

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee.

