CSK vs RR no-ball controversy: In the CSK vs RR match, MS Dhoni lashed out at umpire Ulhas Gandhe for a controversial decision. After the controversy, the yellow army extended support to CSK captain MS Dhoni and trolled umpire on social media platforms.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday in a thrilling encounter at the Sawai Man Singh stadium. After winning the toss, MS Dhoni invited Rajasthan Royals to bat first and CSK bowlers restricted them for a low total of 151 runs. The chase for CSK was not so easy as RR bowlers drew early blood and propelled visitors towards soup. But MS Dhoni (58) and Ambati Rayudu’s (57) partnership scripted the victory and Mitchell Santner stamped it with a sixer on the last ball.

The last over of the CSK vs RR match was not less than any action-drama film as controversy erupted in the final over of the game and forced captain cool MS Dhoni to lose his cool. On the 3rd ball of the game, when the match was on a very crucial stage, umpire Ulhas Gandhe raised his arm to give a no-ball in a confused manner and later cancelled it.

Ben Stokes bowled a full toss above the waist-high hight to Mitchell Santner. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was standing at the non strikers end also raised his objection but umpire refused the appeal after raising his arm. After which, MS Dhoni walked in the ground and lashed out at the Ulhas Gandhe.A few Rajasthan Royals players were also engaged in the heated argument.

Later, leg umpire Bruce Oxenford calmed him everyone and sent MS Dhoni back. But the yellow army did not let it go and trolled umpire on the social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

This is not a good look for the game … No place at all for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout … !! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 11, 2019

For this act, MS Dhoni was also fined 50% of his match fees. He breached Level 2, 2.20 law of ICC code of conduct. Former English cricketer and commentator Michael Vaughan also shared his views about the incident on Twitter and said, no place for a captain to storm onto the pitch from the dugout



Here’s how social media users reacted:

Thala on fire 🦁 pic.twitter.com/pGeWhTEMiP — Vennila Kanna (@KannaVennila) April 11, 2019

Mahiya angry on field 😂😭😍.@msdhoni ILY for speaking for the right thing 🌚💛 pic.twitter.com/fO1y7HxB7l — Krishna (@DhonixStar) April 11, 2019

Whatay win for #CSK

An angry @msdhoni rushing in to the ground is a new sight. #Yellove

This is pretty cool when captain cool loses hi cool, its obvious cool things have hot nature…

This must be in a IPL hall of fame 💛#Dhoni has every rights..#Dhonism #DhoniRoaring — MR. SHABBY-CHOWKIDAR (@the_aishwary_) April 12, 2019

First time I was see captain cool was angry for last night match against Rajasthan Royal at Jaipur Saway Maansing Stadium reason for umpire see video #VishalPathak @IPL @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni @ValiantCricket @ImVipulNarigara @chetans1987 pic.twitter.com/SdoahGZyCG — Vishal Pathak (@vishalp34252083) April 12, 2019

