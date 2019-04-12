Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday in a thrilling encounter at the Sawai Man Singh stadium. After winning the toss, MS Dhoni invited Rajasthan Royals to bat first and CSK bowlers restricted them for a low total of 151 runs. The chase for CSK was not so easy as RR bowlers drew early blood and propelled visitors towards soup. But MS Dhoni (58) and Ambati Rayudu’s (57) partnership scripted the victory and Mitchell Santner stamped it with a sixer on the last ball.
The last over of the CSK vs RR match was not less than any action-drama film as controversy erupted in the final over of the game and forced captain cool MS Dhoni to lose his cool. On the 3rd ball of the game, when the match was on a very crucial stage, umpire Ulhas Gandhe raised his arm to give a no-ball in a confused manner and later cancelled it.
Ben Stokes bowled a full toss above the waist-high hight to Mitchell Santner. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was standing at the non strikers end also raised his objection but umpire refused the appeal after raising his arm. After which, MS Dhoni walked in the ground and lashed out at the Ulhas Gandhe.A few Rajasthan Royals players were also engaged in the heated argument.
Later, leg umpire Bruce Oxenford calmed him everyone and sent MS Dhoni back. But the yellow army did not let it go and trolled umpire on the social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.
For this act, MS Dhoni was also fined 50% of his match fees. He breached Level 2, 2.20 law of ICC code of conduct. Former English cricketer and commentator Michael Vaughan also shared his views about the incident on Twitter and said, no place for a captain to storm onto the pitch from the dugout
Here’s how social media users reacted:
