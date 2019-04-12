CSK vs RR no-ball controversy video: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday with the last ball sixer. But the match witnessed a controversy as umpire Ulhas Gandhe raised his arm to give a no-ball at first and then cancelled his own decision. Watch the video below.

CSK vs RR no-ball controversy: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a thumping victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday. It was a nail-biting encounter as the winner was decided on the last ball of the final over with a sixer. It was the 6th win for MS Dhoni-led yellow army in 7 matches of the Indian Premier League 2019. The 12th edition of the cash-rich league has been surrounded by controversies so far and another incident happened in the CSK vs RR game at the Sawai Man Singh stadium of Jaipur.

The victory for CSK was scripted by captain cool MS Dhoni (58) and Ambati Rayudu (57). But in the final over of the game, Mahi lost his cool when umpire Ulhas Gandhe raised his arm to give a no-ball in a confused manner and later cancelled it. The ball was clearly above the waist-high no-ball to Santner bowled by Ben Stokes.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was batting at the non-striker’s end registered his objection over the decision but the umpire said a big no to him.

This scenario prompted an angry Dhoni to enter the field and MS literally blasted on Gandhe. A few Rajasthan Royals players also got engaged in the argument with MS Dhoni over the controversial decision but experienced umpire Bruce Oxenford, who was standing square of the wickets, calmed the players and sent Mahi back to the pavilion.

In the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni called it a very good game and gave the credit to Rajasthan’s team. Dhoni said, “RR fall a few runs short on what would’ve been a good score. But they put pressure on our batsmen and they were able to build pressure right to the end.”

He added it is important to enjoy the victory but also to learn from the mistakes.

This is not a good look for the game … No place at all for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout … !! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 11, 2019

For English cricketer and commentator Michael Vaughan shared his views about the incident on Twitter. Pointing out at MSD’s reaction, he said, No place for a captain to storm onto the pitch from the dugout.

