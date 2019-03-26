DC vs CSK, IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi tonight. Below are the DC vs CSK live streaming, when and where to watch, time, date and venue details.

Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla is all set to host Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2019. This will be the second match for both the teams and first for the Delhi Capitals at the home ground. The cricket experts have predicted raining sixes at both the sides are studded with national and international stars. The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match is expected to be a high-intensity game as both the teams have tasted thumping victories in their first matches. MS Dhoni-led CSK dominated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match. On the other side, Delhi Capitals outclassed 3-time champions Mumbai Indians by 37 runs.

All eyes will be on the local boy Rishabh Pant, who wrecked-havoc Mumbai Indians’ bowling line up and scored quick 78 runs off just 27 balls and helped Delhi to post a gigantic total. The Delhi bowlers performed equally well and restricted Mumbai Indians for only 176 runs.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings live streaming, when and where to watch, time, date and venue:

What time does the IPL 2019 DC vs CSK match will start?

Vivo IPL 2019 match number 5 will be played between Delhi Capital and Chennai Super Kings. The DC vs CSK match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi on March 26, 2019, and commence at 8 pm.

Where to catch the live stream of IPL 2019 DC vs CSK match?

The yellow army led by MS Dhoni will face Delhi Capitals and the LIVE match can be seen online through Hotstar.com. For the match reports and all the latest happening of the DC vs CSK, IPL 2019 match, cricket enthusiasts can log in to NewsX.com.

What TV channel will show live coverage of IPL 2019 DC vs CSK match?

The live TV coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Star Sports Network. For the English commentary, viewers can tune to Star Sports 1 and Hindi commentary of the DC vs CSK match will be available on Star Sports 2.

