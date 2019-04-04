DC vs SRH, IPL 2019: The Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad today at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. The fierce contest will start at 8 pm and all eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow who have been in a great form.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2019: Delhi’ Feroz Shah Kotla stadium is all set to host another high-intensity match of Indian Premier League 2019. Today, home team Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the match will commence at 8 pm. Cricket experts have predicted raining sixes in Delhi tonight as both the team are in great form. Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer has a task to adjust his team’s lower batting lower-order, while Hyderabad is on the seventh heaven as its openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow can score gigantic total. In their last match, both the batsmen scored tons and scripted a victory for their team.

With 2 victories each, Delhi Capitals and Sun Risers Hyderabad have bagged 4 points each. DC is on the 5th position, while SRH is on the 3rd spot on the points table. However, it will be interesting to see that Kane Williamson will make comeback in the playing 11 today or not.

It seems like the Delhi Capitals have changed their fortune in the tournament with the new jersey as they managed to surpass 3-times champion Mumbai Indians in their last match.

Key players to watch out in Delhi Capitals vs Surisers Hyderabad match:

The Delhi supporters will be expecting big scores and entertaining innings from Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan tonight. Both the players are Delhite and friendly with Kotla’s pitch. Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra and Kagiso Rabada are the other big names who can perform big for their side.

For Hyderabad, their batting order is the strongest point and biggest hurdle for Delhi bowlers. Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow had scored 100 and 114 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore and would like to continue their dominance. While Martin Guptill, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda and Rashid Khan are the players who can turn the table around and propel their side to the finishing line.

DC vs SRH live streaming, When and where to watch, time, date and venue:

What is the time of match played between DC vs SRH?

The 16th match of Vivo IPL 2019 between DC vs SRH will be held at 8 pm on Monday and it will be played at the New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Where to catch the live stream of IPL 2019 DC vs SRH match?

The LIVE match between DC vs SRH can be streamed online on Hotstar.com. For the latest match updates, previews and match reports of all IPL matches readers can subscribe to NewsX.com.

What TV channel will show live coverage of IPL 2019 DC vs SRH match?

The live TV coverage of the DC vs SRH match will be available on Star Sports Network. English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 and for the Hindi commentary tune in to Star Sports 2.

