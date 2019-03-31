Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada reveals how he got to know that he will be bowling the super over for Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders Saturday. DC knocked out KKR by 3 runs and defended the lowest total in a Super Over in IPL history.

African speedster Kagiso Rabada emerged as a hero for the Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Rabada bowled outstandingly well throughout the game and saved 10 runs in the super over too. After the match, Kagiso Rabada revealed how he got to know that he will be bowling the super over of the nail-biting encounter. Rabada told the media that when he was handed over the ball by Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, he had a simple plan in his mind and that was to bowl 6 straight yorkers. He had to bowl 6 balls with 10 runs to defend.

Rabada told the media that he was sitting upstairs wearing shorts, and when the match tied. He was looking at the captain and coach who will be bowling the super over. Pacer said that he had Chris Morris and Sandeep Sharma’s name in mind but James Hopes said took his name.

"I was in my shorts, but then they told me – it's you!" And what followed – Yorkers 💥@KagisoRabada25 reveals how he learnt that he was bowling the super over against KKR. @DelhiCapitals #DCvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/TZ9798NKAr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2019

To face Rabada, Andree Russel and Dinesh Karthik walked in to bat for KKR. Although Russel smashed a boundary on the very first ball but Rabada succeeded with his rest of 5 deliveries. On the second ball, Rabada knocked the bails of Russel and brought his side back in the game.

Celebrations galore at the Kotla as the @DelhiCapitals clinch a thriller in the Super Over 🙌🕺#DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/9ryZTgd9u0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2019

Rabada helped Delhi defend the lowest total in a Super Over in IPL history as Delhi Capitals won the match by 3 runs after both teams ended up scoring 185 in the allotted 20 overs each.

Rabada said that he had a chat with DC captain Shreyas Iyer before the super over. Iyer told him that he would go for yorkers all through, first, second, third, every ball. Showing confidence in his Iyer said that it takes some special skill to execute that.

The match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019) came to the thrilling point when scores of both the sides were levelled to 185 in 20 overs.

