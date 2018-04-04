Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar admitted that the 2016 champions will miss the batting heroics of their charismatic opener David Warner. The Team India seamer believes Warner's replacement Alex Hales is also good but it will not be easy for him to fill the shoes of the troubled Australian cricketer. Bhuvi asserted that every team wants a player like him and he was playing so well as a batsman and as a captain.

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar admitted that it will be difficult for his side to fill the void left by troubled Australian cricketer David Warner in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Sunrisers are boosted with promising Indian prospects available in their locker-room this season including the likes of Basil Thampi, T Natarajan and Siddharth Kaul. In their foreign recruitment, the Hyderabad outfit spearheaded by their newly elected skipper Kane Williamson, who will be looking to enjoy the company of Carlos Braithwaite, Chris Jordan and Afghanistan talisman Rashid Khan.

With all sizeable names, the Hyderabad Sunrisers will miss the batting heroics of their charismatic opener David Warner. The troubled Australian batsman brought new revelations in the Hyderabad dugout and was pivotal in 2016 campaign where they lifted the famous trophy. In his emphatic IPL career for Hyderabad, Warner still holds the record of scoring the most number of runs in the Indian Premier League as an overseas player. Warner has also scored the most number of half-centuries along with the highest total scored by a captain.

Speaking about the irreplaceable captain, Bhuvneshwar said that it is pretty obvious Hyderabad will miss their most successful batsman and captain. Bhuvi believes Warner was a kind of batsman that can single-handedly win you games. “A batsman like him can single-handedly win you matches. You always want someone like him and he was playing so well as a batsman and as a captain,” Bhuvneshwar was quoted as saying by Mail Today. “His replacement (Alex Hales) is also good but it will not be easy to fill his shoes,” Bhuvi added.

