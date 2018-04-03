Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is likely to feature more in the top batting order this season. In his glittering Indian Premier League career in CSK outfit, MS Dhoni has successfully donned the middle order batsman role in the shortest format of domestic cricket. Speaking ahead of CSK's clash with defending champions Mumbai Indians, head coach Stephen Fleming said that the former Team India skipper will bat relatively high.

The explosive middle-order batsman is famously known for being the difference maker whether it is setting up a comfortable target or chasing down the mammoth total with ease for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. The wicket-keeper batsman for Team India has recorded only appearances in 19 matches for the Men in Blue since last year’s ICC Champions Trophy in England. Dhoni has been often seen walking in at No 6 and No 7 in his previous T20 appearances. Fleming’s decision to elevate Dhoni in the upper batting order might’ve come in the right time. The Chennai outfit is on the hunt for Mitchell Santner’s replacement.

Sharing the Chennai Super Kings’s game plan ahead of curtain-raiser against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, head coach Stephen Fleming said that MS Dhoni will bat relatively high this season. “MS (Dhoni) will bat relatively high. It’s not necessarily a position with him, but a time that we may choose depending on what conditions we see,” Fleming was quoted as saying. “But he will definitely play a more prominent role as a batsman,” Fleming added.

