Indian Premier League 2018 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tammannah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan set the stage on fire at the Wankhede Stadium to get the ball rolling for the opening game of the season between Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians.

The Opening Ceremony of the IPL has always been a star-studded affair each year. Such has been the prominence of the event that it has been graced by international superstars Katy Perry and DJ Major Lazer. This year too, Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tammannah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan would be performing at the Wankhede stadium ahead of the opening clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The season opener of the 11th edition of the IPL couldn’t have asked for a better fixture than CSK vs MI as it revives the old rivalry after two full years. The MS Dhoni-led side would look to settle matters with the men-in-blue who snatched their third title victory as CSK was serving a two-year ban.

The next 51 days India will celebrate India’s biggest cricketing festival which is set to begin with a cracker encounter featuring two of the most successful IPL sides in Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians. CSK are making a return in the competition after a two years gap while Mumbai Indians will be looking to defend the crown with a fourth in sight.

Here are the highlights of the IPL 2018 Opening ceremony:

19:10 PM IST: After Hrithik Roshan wrapped up the dance performances, Mika Singh makes all 4 superstars, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia groove on the IPL anthem which he has sung himself.

19: 02 PM IST: Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan to wrap up the glittery IPL ceremony with the last performance. Meanwhile, the cameras have caught Bollywood diva Eli Avram, alleged girlfriend of Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya present at the Wankhede Stadium to cheer the defending champions. .

Watched @iHrithik at the #IPL2018OpeningCeremony. This man literally sets the stage on FIRE! Every single time ❤️ He dances with such energy and grace.. owns the stage! #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/MKfOjR4BA7 — Urvi Parikh (@filmykiida) April 7, 2018

19:00 PM IST: Judwaa 2 stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan are setting the stage on fire at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL 2018 Opening ceremony. Jacqueline performs on her latest Bollywood number Ek-do-teen from Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2.

18:50 PM IST: After sensational dance performances from the likes of Prabhudeva , superstar singer Mika Singh is performing at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL 2018 Opening ceremony.

18:45 PM IST: Bahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia has made the away fans from Chennai rolling with her spectacular performances at the Wankhede Stadium. India seem to enjoy the great mix of Bollywood and cricket.

18:40 PM IST: MI captain Rohit Sharma has put back the IPL trophy in the cabinet and it will now eventually land into the clutches of the team which survives on top at the end of 51 days of gruelling cricket action.

18:35 PM IST: The eight IPL captains Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Kane Williamson, R Ashwin, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane take the fair pledge.

18: 30 PM IST: After Varun Dhawan, legendary dancer Prabhu Deva has taken the center stage. Varun joins his mentor from ABCD 2 in his next performance and the two solid dancers are killing it at the Wankhede before the cricketing action begins. The Mumbai-Chennai battle has already started in the dance stage wait till it reaches the cricketing pitch.

18:25 PM IST: Varun Dhawan has set the stage on fire with some rocking performances on his Bollywood numbers. The versatile actor is putting up an energetic show to get the audience into the groove.

18: 20 PM IST: IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla has announced the tournament open. Varun Dhawan is set to perform next at the Wankhede Stadium.

📸 The eight captains pose with the silverware as the VIVO #IPL is all set to commence in Mumbai tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Zn3MDFjSnA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2018

Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2018 opening ceremony.

Where is IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

The Opening ceremony would be hosted by the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

What time does IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony begin?

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will begin at 6:15 pm IST today.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary as STAR are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on NEWX.COM