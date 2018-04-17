The Delhi Police in a major crackdown on the betting rackets running in the capital surrounding the Indian Premier League has made three arrests. The accused were running the online betting syndicate from their residence in New Delhi, 11 mobile phones, a laptop and a television set was seized by the police.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 is back with the 11th edition of the tournament which has already seen some cracking games with a number of star performers making a name for themselves with match-winning performances. But all is not rosy with the Delhi police cracking an illegal betting racket running in the national capital involving huge bets on the cash-rich league. At least three people have been arrested by the police for running a gambling racket from their residence.

IPL is one of the biggest and the wealthiest cricketing leagues in the world featuring best players from around the world and since its inception has been one of the major attractions of the Indian television. Betting though is illegal in India, the underground industry is still a huge one and is growing unprecedently each day. The arrested trio have revealed that they were running the online betting syndicate since April 7, the day when the league started. “We arrested the three on Saturday while they were betting during the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils match,” a senior police officer from Delhi was quoted as saying by AFP. “They were insisting that they are first-timers and it was just a one-off incident, but we know that they were doing it since the start of the league on 7 April,” he added.

The police seized at least 11 mobile phones, a laptop and a television from the residence of the accused. This is not the only breakthrough in the crackdown on the IPL batting rackets running inside the country. Earlier two IPL betting syndicates were busted in the city of Hyderabad and West Bengal. The betting controversy has plagued the cash-rich competition, resulting in the suspension of two of the hottest franchises in Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. A few Rajasthan Royals players including T20 World Cup winner S Sreesanth were also arrested and banned for life for being a part of a betting scandal.

