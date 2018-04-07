In what turned out to be a rather ironical way to get dismissed, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Mumbai Indians was caught out by former teammate Ambati Rayudu off Shane Watson’s bowling as MI were left reeling at 20/2. This happened after MS Dhoni called right at the toss and chose to field first. When opening partner Evin Lewis was given out lbw, in what proved to be IPL’s first ever DRS call; the onus was on Rohit Sharma to bat deep and help his team reach a good score. But after a lot of rash shots, Watson finally got his man, as Sharma hit one straight up in the sky, only to be caught by Rayudu at backward point. He scored 15 off 18 balls which included a four and a six.

Rayudu, who’s the second MI player to have been bought by Chennai this year after Harbhajan Singh, played 114 matches for his previous franchise where he gave some outstanding performances in the seven years he was with the side, winning the title thrice. He was bought by the CSK management for Rs. 2.2 crores at this year’s auction. In 107 innings in the IPL, Rayudu scored 2416 runs at an average of 27.15 and a strike rate of 126.16 with a best of 81, often batting lower down the order.