Chennai was scheduled to host at least seven matches of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018 and the capital city of Tamil Nadu has hosted just one match so far. The match versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) saw a string of untoward incidents both inside and outside the stadium premises. Two CSK fans were thrashed by protesters outside the stadium while some miscreants were spotted throwing shoes at the field during the game.

In a bid to avoid the repeat of Tuesday’s clashes outside MA Chidambaram Stadium or Chepauk Stadium, Indian Premier League (IPL) authorities have moved the remaining fixtures of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from Chennai to Pune. The decision has been taken keeping the ongoing Cauvery water dispute in Tamil Nadu under strong contention. CSK will play their next IPL match against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium on Sunday, April 15.

While speaking to media on Wednesday IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla stated, “CSK will be asked to move their home matches to Pune as the Chennai police have expressed their inability to provide adequate security for the remaining matches.” This has come after two CSK fans were assaulted by protesters outside the Chepauk stadium couple of hours before CSK vs KKR match on Tuesday.

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told reporters, “We talked to the Chennai’s Commissioner of Police over the issue. He suggested we shift the matches as the situation is volatile in the city. We have put the ball in BCCI’s court and the board will now take a call on the issue.”

Various political parties and groups have been demanding the boycott of IPL matches in Chennai amidst the Cauvery water dispute. Tami leaders like MK Stalin and Rajinikanth have earlier stated that hosting IPL matches is an insult to the people of Tamil Nadu who are without water. Tamil Nadu authorities have been asking the Central government to constitute Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) as ordered by the Supreme Court.

