IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab will take on Chennai Super Kings at PCA stadium, Mohali, Punjab. The two teams have had contrasting past season in the Indian Premier League with CSK having bagged the title twice while KXIP are yet to taste trophy success in the cash-rich league.

Ravichandran Ashwin will be up against his former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni when Kings XI Punjab host the Chennai Super Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The two teams have had contrasting past season in the Indian Premier League with CSK having bagged the title twice while KXIP are yet to taste trophy success in the cash-rich league. While Chennai Super Kings have won their last two games, Kings XI Punjab after winning the first one succumbed to a close defeat in the second game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings were phenomenal with the bat for CSK in their thrilling victories against Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders while KL Rahul has been in splendid form for KXIP.

Talking about their previous battles, CSK won their match against Kolkata Knight Riders after Sam Billings played a tremendous inning of 56 balls on just 23 balls with Bravo and Jadeja getting them through on the last ball. Captain MS Dhoni has not enjoyed best of his form in the IPL 2018 but his players have been right up there when called upon. On the other side, Kings XI Punjab lost the match against Royal Challengers Banglore by 4 wickets. Despite a good start from opener KL Rahul, the team was not able to take the start to a good enough score. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin, did well with not only ball but bat as well. Ashwin scored 33 runs on 21 balls but will expect his middle order to play more responsibly against a spin dominating CSK bowling unit. We will bring you the live updates from the blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab from the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

LIVE updates from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab from the PCA Stadium Mohali:

Squad:

Chennai Super Kings

Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mark Wood, Dhruv Shorey, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Kanishk Seth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif

Kings XI Punjab

Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Aaron Finch, Mayank Agarwal, Mohit Sharma, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Manoj Tiwary, David Miller, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Barinder Sran, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar