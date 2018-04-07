Indian Premier League 2018 Match 1 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE updates: MS Dhoni led CSK will be facing Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the opening encounter of the much awaited eleventh edition of the IPL. while Mumbai leads the chart with most number of titles (3), Chennai has the best win/loss ratio amongst all franchises. In MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, the two teams also have two of the finest captains of the league and will aim to start the campaign on a winning note at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Indian Premier League 2018, the world’s biggest cricketing carnival gets underway today, and it couldn’t have asked for a better start than to revive the old Chennai-Mumbai rivalry. Chennai Super Kings will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in what is expected to be a cracker of a game. The men in yellow are making a comeback in the cash-rich T20 league after a two-year-hiatus, they’ll be looking to settle matters with the men-in-blue, who snatched their third trophy as CSK was serving its ban. Two of the league’s most successful captains Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni would look to start their campaign on a winning note at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. But before the cricketing action takes over the country for the next month and a half, the fans will also get to witness a glittery Opening ceremony featuring a host of Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Tamanna Bhatia who would square of the proceedings in style.

Looking at the two sides, Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians its difficult to pick anyone as a clear winner. Both the sides managed to retain their core group of players around which the teams built their squads. While the Chennai Super Kings went for experience over youth with the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Harbhajan Singh in their armoury, the Mumbai Indians brought in a plethora of youngsters in Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Mustafizur Rahman and Rahul Chahar. Both Chennai and Mumbai though put their bet on the core of their teams which has been alike over the years. Looking at their rivalry Mumbai Indians who are considered to be slow starters in the league will look to draw early blood this time around, they have lost their past 5 openers but that might not be the case this time around with Rohit Sharma looking to get the records straight. Meanwhile, in Chennai Super Kings, a certain MS Dhoni would be rearing to reaffirm his magic in a league where he has never finished outside the top four as a CSK captain.

LIVE Updates from the Wankhede Stadium of the IPL 2018 opening game between Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians:

4:20 PM IST: The IPL 2018 opening ceremony will kick off in a few hours from now with a number of Bollywood celebrities taking the stage. In a decade-long history of the cash-rich competition, it has always been a tradition of beginning thing in style and add glamour to the showdown with performances from Bollywood stars. This time around too, the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Prabhudeva, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez will be delivering power-packed performances at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.