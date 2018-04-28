Indian Premier League Live updates Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: MS Dhoni's men will be heading into the blockbuster clash against Mumbai Indians on a confident note after pulling off a thriller chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last outing. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will be looking to get things back on track after managing just 1 win in six games in IPL 2018 so far.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings in a repeat of the opening clash of the Indian Premier League 2018 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune. Both the teams have had contrasting starts to their campaigns, while Chennai Super Kings stand tall on the top of the table with wins in six games, Mumbai are struggling at the bottom of the table with just a single win in six games. Though Mumbai has previously shown how they can bounce back from the bottom to the top and eventually even win the competition, this time around the team has failed to collect and put up a strong show together. With their middle order misfiring, MI will have to ensure a good day with the bat to salvage their chances against a dazzling CSK.

MS Dhoni’s team pulled off another incredible chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game to assert their dominance as a team which is capable of chasing down any total. For CSK to some inconsistent batting has been a sign of worry but their main problem will be the bowlers who have conceded too many in both the powerplay and the death overs. The likes of Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Shardul Thakur have all gone for runs but on a turning Pune track, they will expect to better their performances from the last outing. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will hope spin sensation Mayank Markande continues his terrific run and repeat his heroics from the last meeting against CSK.

LIVE updates from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at the MCA Stadium in Pune:

8:33 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 60/1, 7 overs Raina – 13, Rayudu – 33

Krunal Pandya with the 7th over for the Mumbai Indians. Suresh Raina welcomes him with a boundary, a wider ball and Raina played a superb cut short. 5 runs off the next 5 balls and that’s the end of the 7th over with 9 runs from it and the umpires have called for a strategic timeout.

8:29 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 51/1, 6 overs Raina – 6, Rayudu – 32

Hardik Pandya back into the attack for MI. Two singles of the first two ball to start off with, one each from Rayudu and Raina. A dot ball to Rayudu. A full toss that one, Pandya gets his fingers on the ball but it misses the stumps. Raina decides not to take a single. And Rayudu gets a boundary to the third man, a knuckleball, bounced a little bit but Rayudu gets a boundary. A brilliant six from Rayudu to finish the over with 12 runs from it. Good start from Rayudu here. 50 up for CSK.

8:25 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 39/1, 5 overs Raina – 6, Rayudu – 21

Krunal Pandya with the 5th over for MI. Watson starts with a couple and WICKET! Shane Watson caught by Mayank Markande. A sweep shot and Watson got an edge handing Krunal Pandya his first wicket of the match. A much-needed one for Mumbai Indians. Suresh Raina is the new man in for CSK and Rayudu bags a six off the next ball from Pandya. Unbelievable stuff from him, he has shown great wrist work with that shot. A single from him on the next ball. Raina finishes the over with a six and that’s 15 runs from it with a wicket.

8:20 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 24/0, 4 overs Watson – 10, Rayudu – 14

Hardik Pandya with the 4th over for Mumbai Indians. A full-toss to start with and Rayudu takes a single. Another single from Watson and Pandya gets his line right this time. A good dot ball from Pandya this time and this has been an excellent start from Mumbai Indians so far. Smoked this time, and Rayudu gets a boundary, freed his hands and slogged the outside off delivery towards the unprotected third man area. A good comeback by Pandya with a dot ball. Rayudu tried creating room this time and tried to play it to the short third man but no run for him. Good over from Pandya with just 6 off it. Poor start from CSK.

8:15 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 18/0, 3 overs Watson – 9, Rayudu – 9

Mitchell McClenaghan with the third over for Mumbai Indians. No run on the first ball with Watson going for the stroke much before, some unwanted bounce there. Beautiful shot by Watto this one to long off, despite touching the fielder’s hand, the ball raced away for a boundary. Good start to the over for CSK. A single from Watson and Rayudu on the striker’s end now. Good shot by Rayudu and good running between the wickets for a single. Towards the fine leg, a couple from Watto to end the over. 8 off the over.

8:10 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 10/0, 2 overs Watson – 2, Rayudu – 8

Jasprit Bumrah with the second over for Mumbai Indians. A good dot ball to start with, a short one away from Rayudu. Another good ball from Bumrah and its another dot. A catching opportunity there but a dive was required and he didn’t. Bumrah has been getting the extra bounce and has been troubling Rayudu so far. A single to third man and Rayudu registers first run against Bumrah. A single from Watson to end the over, just two runs from it, brilliant from Bumrah.

8:05 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 8/0, 1 over Watson – 1, Rayudu – 7

Mitchell McClenaghan with the 1st over for Mumbai Indians. Shane Watson takes a single on the first ball and gets off the mark straightaway, it was pitched outside off and took a thick edge of his bat. A dot next ball to Rayudu. Immediate aggression from Rayudu as he dispatches McClenaghan for a six down the line. Brilliant start from Rayudu this. A good defensive shot on the next ball from him. A single from Rayudu to follow up. A dot ball from McClenaghan to finish the over with 8 runs from it.

7:58 PM IST: We are minutes away from the first ball at the MCA Stadium in Pune with the Mumbai Indians taking the field. It will be interesting to see how they utilise Duminy when they bat. For now, we have Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu walking in to bat for the Chennai Super Kings. Both the openers have been phenomenal this season. Watto will take strike against Mitchell McClenaghan.

7:54 PM IST: The last time Mumbai Indians locked horns with the Chennai Super Kings, it was Dwayne Bravo who played a superb knock of 30-ball 68 to snatch away the victory from the defending champions in the last over of the game. All eyes will once again be on him and Watson to perform with the bat and the ball.

7:51 PM IST: MS Dhoni has decided to go with the winning combination from the previous game and is likely to keep that intact unless forced for a change. He might give chances to a few foreigners and domestic players like Dhruv Shorey, David Willey and Lungi Ngidi towards the end after confirming the top four spot.

7:48 PM IST: No Pollard for Mumbai Indians and a rightful decision after the West Indies all-rounder’s continuously shambolic performances. He has been far from impressive with the bat and he has rarely bowled this season which left Rohit Sharma with no options but to seek a change. JP Duminy can be the right man to provide a much-needed stability in the middle order as he is someone who can bat anywhere in the order and prove effective with the plethora of experience he has.

7:42 PM IST: Indeed a perfect platform for Rohit Sharma and co to avenge their defeat in the opener and get their title defence campaign on track. It’s almost like a must-win encounter for them as they have so far managed to win just a single game and it’s going to be a tough one for them against a team which has lost just a game and has seen numerous match winners emerge every game.

7:37 PM IST: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Jean-Paul Duminy, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Dhoni: Same wicket and it got a bit of rest. Will be quite the same. Second innings last game there was bit of variable bounce, not too much. Would have bowled first too. Just made it in time (to the venue). Same team. Always prefer to take one game at a time. Learn from the mistakes. Help each other. Ultimately it’s a team sport.

Rohit: We’re going to field first. It’s a good pitch. Pitch doesn’t change through the course of forty overs. Pollard misses out, Duminy comes in for him. Fizz misses out too, Cutting comes in. First and foremost is to enjoy. That was missing in last few games. Today is a perfect platform for us. It’s important to take one game at a time. Important to come out here and understand what we need to do.

7:32 PM IST: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field

Mustafizur Rahaman and Kieron Pollard will make way for Ben Cutting and JP Duminy for Mumbai Indians while CSK are playing with the same squad.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.