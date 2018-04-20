Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE updates: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings after losing their previous encounter against the Kings XI Punjab would aim to get back to winning ways with their first victory at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Rajasthan Royals to would head into the game on the back of a seven wickets defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and will look to get the winning momentum back. With skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson has been performing well with the bat but Rajasthan's middle order will have to deliver to ensure CSK spinners are kept silent. For CSK, the absence of Suresh Raina will be a major challenge, their top order will have to get going to put pressure on the misfiring RR bowling line-up.

The last time Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals met each other was in the Indian Premier League 2015 when CSK won by 12 runs. The two teams which returned in the IPL after serving 2 years of suspension will be locking horns for the first time in the 2018 season. While MS Dhoni-led CSK is sitting on the 4th spot in the table with two wins from three games, Rajasthan with an equal number of points in 4 games are placed fifth on the table. Both the sides will head into the clash in Pune on the back of respective defeats. Chennai lost a close battle to Kings XI Punjab by 4 runs, meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals suffered a seven wickets defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders at home. Chennai Super Kings who had to shift their base to Pune due to security concerns will play their first home game at their new home and will expect to have a winning start.

Rajasthan Royals started the tournament with a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they gained some momentum after clinching the rain-affected encounter against Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs. Ajinkya Rahane’s men continued their winning run against Royal Challengers Bangalore before Kolkata brought them down on the ground at their home. Sanju Samson with 185 runs in 4 games and Ajinkya Rahane 130 runs have been the best performers with the bat for the Rajasthan Royals. For Chennai Super Kings, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and MS Dhoni have all contributed significantly with the bat. Both the teams will expect their bowlers to up their game in Pune. On a spin friendly Pune track, the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir can be match winners for CSK while, RR will look up to Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham in the spin department.

8:12 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 25/0, 2 overs Watson – 19, Rayudu – 5

Krishnappa Gowtham with the second over for the Rajasthan Royals. Two singles to start off the over. CSK are off to a perfect start and would like to capitalise on it. A good dot ball for Gowtham before Watson goes for the slog which is cut off by Stokes with a brilliant effort. Stokes has saved his side three runs. Biggie! Watson gets on the ball and sends it blazing into the crowd. First six of the match from Watto’s bat. 11 off the over, a good one for CSK.

8:07 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 14/0, 1 over Watson – 9, Rayudu – 4

No ball to start off with from Binny. Nerves there. Shane Watson hits the slower ball down the ground for a boundary, making full use of the free hit. Another spectacular shot, cut away this time to sweeper cover, no fielder moved there. Binny makes a comeback with a good length ball. Edged and dropped! Rahul Tripathi drops a sitter and Watto has a life. Ambati Rayudu finishes off the over with a cracking boundary. Good start for CSK with 14 from the first over.

8:00 PM IST: The umpires are walking on to the pitch now with Chennai Super Kings openers Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson stepping on the ground. The Rajasthan Royals players are also on the ground now, Watson will be at the striker end for CSK. Stuart Binny will bowl the first over for the Rajasthan Royals.

7:55 PM IST: Heinrich Klaasen has been given a chance over a struggling D Arcy Short who has failed to get going for the Rajasthan Royals in the past four games. The South African who was picked as the replacement for the banned Steve Smith has a solid track record against spin and can be the game changer for RR today.

7:45 PM IST: Suresh Raina is making a comeback into this one which means he is match fit and has recovered well from the calf injury. However, his inclusion in the eleven is a bit surprising considering he was in the nets with the straps on. Mr IPL as he is rightly called can make the difference in the game for CSK tonight. No Harbhajan agin is a surprise but they cannot have traded a relatively successful Tahir for Karn Sharma so it had to be Bhajji.

7:40 PM IST: Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

7:35 PM IST: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bowl first. The chasing trend continues after winning the toss in the Indian Premier League 2018. Both the teams have made two changes each – Stuart Binny and Heinrich Klaasen replace Dhawal Kulkarni and D Arcy Short for RR, Suresh Raina and Karn Sharma come in for Murali Vijay and Harbhajan Singh.

7:28 PM IST: In Chennai Super Kings to there is MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir who were a part of the Rising Pune Super Giants in the previous IPL. Can MS Dhoni turn their new home into a fortress? Well, Rajasthan after suffering a loss at home will be rearing to get things back on track in Pune.

7:25 PM IST: It might be a home game for Chennai Super Kings, but there a host of Rajasthan Royals players who have played in the IPL with the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat are all aware of the conditions in Pune.

7:20 PM IST: Den away from the den: The Chennai Super Kings as a token of love fro fans organised a special train named the Whistle Podu Express from Chennai to Pune to ensure the travelling fans can flood Pune yellow on the match day.

7: 17 PM IST: We are minutes away from toss here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune where two of the returning teams will clash for the first time in the IPL after a gap of two years. The last time they met Steve Smith was in charge of the Rajasthan outfit and Chennai was CSK’s home. A ball-tampering scandal in RR’s case and rising political tensions due to the Cauvery water issue in CSK’s case have piled up miseries on both the teams.

7:13 PM IST: Mahendra Singh Dhoni was at his brilliant best in CSK’s last defeat against the Kings XI Punjab where he almost notched up the victory with his career-best 42-ball 76. His performance in tonight’s game will be crucial for CSK in the absence of veteran Suresh Raina. The likes of Sam Billings and Ambati Rayudu have also shown good signs with the bat but on a bowling friendly track like Pune, CSK batsmen will have to lift their gear and deliver.

7:10 PM IST: Rajasthan Royals who invested heavily in Dhawal Kulkarni and Jaydev Unadkat to lead their pace line have only got some respite from Ben Laughlin. Ajinkya Rahane’s men have picked the least number of the wickets in the competition so far which reflects on their woeful bowling performance.

7:02 PM IST: For both Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, the bowling department has been a major issue. Their pacers have failed to deliver up to the potential and spinners too have roughly gone about their jobs. For CSK the average economy rate of the 8 different bowlers that they have used so far in the IPL 2018 sums up close to around 9 which is poor. Harbhajan Singh has been their best economical bowler with an economy rate just over 8.

