After being thrashed by defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last Indian Premier League encounter, MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings will aim to bounce back against a refreshing Delhi Daredevils on Monday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. When it comes to the Indian Premier League standings, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Daredevils share different stories. Kolkata Knight Riders conquerors Delhi Daredevils led by by new captain Shreyas Iyer are rock-bottom of the table with 5 defeats in 7 matches. Two-time champions Chennai Super Kings are second despite a shambolic loss to Mumbai Indians on matchday 27 by 8 wickets. CSK are only behind leaders Sunrisers Hyderabad by two points with five wins and 2 defeats.