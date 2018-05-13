Ambati Rayudu slammed a 62-ball 100 to bag his maiden IPL century adding another feather to his brilliant IPL 2018 campaign. WIth 7 sixes and 7 fours, Rayudu dismantled the star-studded bowling line-up of Sunrisers not letting them settle down and eventually sealing the victory for his side while remaining unbeaten. Twitter was left in awe of the right-hander as he was hailed for his magnificent effort.

Ambati Rayudu showed how it’s done against the best bowling line-up in the tournament as he ran havoc at the MCA Stadium in Pune to demolish the star-studded Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack slamming his maiden IPL ton in 62 balls for Chennai Super Kings. Riding on the superb opening partnership of 134 runs by Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu Chennai won the match by a comfortable 8 wickets with MS Dhoni scoring the winning runs. The victory pushed them closer to the playoffs as they cemented their position on the second spot in the IPL points table. Rayudu who has taken the season by storm was outstanding with the bat as he delivered a top-notch knock yet again and ensured he got his side home. Twitter hailed the Hyderabad batsman as he justified his selection in the Indian team with a magnificent performance.

Rayudu almost played a second fiddle to Shane Watson in the powerplay overs before taking on Siddarth Kaul in the 7th over where he earned 16 runs and got the momentum going his way. He didn’t stop from there and continued playing his shots fearlessly against the likes of Kaul, Bhuvneshwar and Rashid Khan. After bagging his half-century in 31 balls, it took exactly 31 more deliveries to complete his long overdue maiden IPL ton. On the course of his hundred, he smashed 7 boundaries and 7 sixes and reached the 100 run mark with a single off the 5th ball of the 19th over from Bhuvneshwar. He became only the second Indian after Rishabh Pant to bag a century in the IPL this season. Twitter, as expected, hailed the warrior who single-handedly ripped apart the best bowling line-up in the tournament.

Here are some tweets:

Ambati Rayudu against SRH,

79(37) at Hyderabad.

100*(62) at Pune.

He loves banging his home franchise. #IPL11 — Arfan 🏏 (@Im__Arfan) May 13, 2018

I am overjoyed for Ambati Rayudu. Was asked to perform a different role this year and has played it stirringly. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 13, 2018

4 players crossed 500 runs Rishabh Pant

Lokesh Rahul

Kane Williamson

Ambati Rayudu All four them never scored 400 runs in a season before 2018 IPL! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 13, 2018

In a dressing room with plenty of superstars, Ambati Rayudu has shone the brightest! And that’s a monumental achievement! #CSK #IPL2018 — RK (@RK_sports) May 13, 2018

Rayudu’s 100 and Dhoni’s hand towards the end meant CSK were comfortably past the target with an over to spare. Earlier put into bat Kane Williamson 51 (39) and Shikhar Dhawan 79(49) guided SRH to a good 179 in 20 overs with some late knocking form Deepak Hooda who scored an 11-ball 21 but credit to CSK bowlers who didn’t let the openers get a quick start and conceded just 29 in the powerplay. Once Dhawan and Williamson started looking dangerous they were dismissed in successive overs by Bravo and Shardul Thakur respectively to pull things back. The win if not assures CSK of a place in the playoffs certainly makes them the second-best team after their opponents to seal a playoff berth.