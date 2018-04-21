Gautam Gambhir will be leading his troops to the Chinnaswamy Stadium to face Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in a mouth-watering Indian Premier League clash. Ahead of the clash, Gambhir has asserted that Virat and co will definitely be missing in-form of Chris Gayle who has been sensational so far in the tournament with a half-century and a century in two games.

Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi Daredevils will be locking horns with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in a blockbuster Indian Premier League clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, Gambhir has taken a dig at RCB pinching them for not picking up their former star Chris Gayle who has been in absolutely jaw-dropping form in the IPL 2018. Gayle was introduced by Ashwin as KXIP’s secret weapon in the clash against Chennai Super Kings and the Jamaican combining with KL Rahul helped his team post a huge total on board setting the tone for their 4 runs victory.

Gayle who was not picked by any team in the player auctions for two continuous rounds was picked by the Punjab franchise at the last minute at his base price. He has repaid the trust with absolutely sensational performances with the bat, after his heroics against CSK, Gayle destroyed the best bowling line-up in the tournament when he took on the likes of Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul in the match against SRH and scored his first IPL ton of the season. His 6th overall in the competition which asserted his dominance as the best T20 batsman in the world and earned him praises from not just his teammates but the whole cricket fraternity.

Gambhir in his column for the Times of India talked about how RCB could have been a much more threatening side had they roped in the likes of Gayle who are in sublime form this season. The Delhi Daredevils captain suggested that RCB will rely on their skipper Virat Kohli and superstar AB De Villiers to fire against Delhi but will certainly miss their ’12th man’ Gayle who could have made so much difference. “RCB will be banking on Virat and AB de Villiers. I was wondering what if they still had Chris Gayle in the ranks. The Universe Boss owned the IPL on Thursday night like only he does. In this kind of mood, we are not missing him. Maybe the RCB team and their coveted 12th man is,” wrote Gambhir.

The Chinnaswamy track has over the years been a batting friendly one and Gambhir knowing the fact has already worked on getting the combinations right ahead of the game. “We are trying to get our bowling combinations right for the small ground here although the wicket may not be as batting friendly as it used to be,” said the southpaw batsman. The Delhi Daredevils and the Royal Challengers Bangalore sit on the 7th and 8th spot respectively on the IPL points table and will aim to change their fortunes with a victory.

Gayle meanwhile, got off to a sensational start once again for the Kings XI Punjab in their latest encounter with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing a massive 192 in 20 overs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Gayle 49 (27) and KL Rahul 46 (23) put on a formidable 96 on board in 8.2 overs to ensure KXIP were in a comfortable position to win the game before rain interrupted play. Gayle hammered 5 fours and 4 sixes in his quickfire knock after a brilliant century against SRH in the last game.

