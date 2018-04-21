Rishabh Pant was the brightest batsman for the Delhi Daredevils against the Royal Challengers Bangalore as he smashed a 48-ball 85 for his side to help them post a good total at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The left-hander combined well with Shreays Iyer to guide DD to 174/5 in 20 overs after a dismal show in the powerplay overs.

Rishabh Pant was terrific with the bat as he blasted a quick 85 off just 48 balls to ensure Delhi Daredevils recovered well after posting an awful 28/2 in first 6 overs. Gautam Gambhir’s men recorded the worst powerplay batting performance in the IPL after Umesh Yadav struck early in the match to send back DD skipper Gautam Gambhir who had another poor outing after his dismal show against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match. It was the young Indian pair of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant who struck a partnership of 75 runs for the third wicket after Gambhir and Jason Roy’s departure that got DD back into the game.

After losing their skipper and the explosive Roy early in the game, the onus was on Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to nullify the pressure and shoulder the responsibility of taking the innings forward. The duo didn’t disappoint at all and went on unaffected in their business. Shreyas Iyer 52 (31) and Rishabh Pant 85 (48) helped Delhi Daredevils post 174/5 in their 20 overs. While Rishabh Pant smashed 6 fours and 7 sixes in his brilliant innings, Iyer notched up 3 sixes and 4 boundaries. The Delhi Daredevils collected a superb 71 runs off the final five overs with Pant going bonkers on the RCB bowlers.

It was not an explosive start from the Delhi left-hander who played sensibly to formulate a much-needed partnership during the early overs and later exploded to dispatch the RCB bowlers all around the park. For Virat Kohli, it was once again a disappointing end to a good start. Umesh Yadav had put them on the front by dismissing Gambhir early in the game and Chahal too did good work to remove Jason Roy but towards the end of the innings, RCB bowlers succumbed to the attacking prowess of Pant and Iyer as Delhi posted a confident total on board.

With the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in their ranks, RCB will be looking to clinch victory in front of the home crowd but their over-dependence on Kohli and de Villiers has backfired spectacularly in recent defeats with the team completely losing the momentum after the duo’s dismissal. They will have to keep their torrid run of form aside to go after the likes of Trent Boult and Chris Morris who will be spearheading DD’s bowling attack.

