Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir is not happy with how social media has been critical of his team's performances in the first few games of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League. After losing their latest IPL encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir and his players were ridiculed on social media for their poor performance.

The Delhi Daredevils emerged as one of the most successful teams in the player auctions where they managed to get hold of a plethora of bog players. The likes of Colin Munro, Glenn Maxwell, and Jason Roy were roped in to provide a much-needed boost to DD’s top and the middle order, local lad Gautam Gambhir also returned to take the leadership role after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles during his glorious stint with the franchise. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, and Chris Morris were also brought in to strengthen the bowling department and make them title favourites.

But as things stand currently, with just one win in four games so far the Delhi Daredevils are struggling at the bottom of the table. Over the years, this has been a trend in for the franchise which despite having some of the best players in their ranks have never once managed to clinch the trophy. DD this time around looks like a revamped side under a new impactful leader in Gambhir who is rearing to turn things around but believes it will take some time for the side to get their combinations right before things can work in their favour.

After Delhi Daredevils suffered a 71 runs defeat against Gambhir’s former side Kolkata Knight Riders, the social media went all guns blazing and bashed them for their poor choices with both the bat and the ball. In his column for the TOI, Gambhir hit back on the trolls and critics and wrote that he too is concerned of the team’s performance but the social media has made him feel as if his team has committed a crime. “With one win in four games, social media trial has begun for Delhi Daredevils. In the times when everything is judged on “trolls”, “hits”, “followers” or “likes”, it seems my team has committed some sort of crime. If we don’t react in a certain way it doesn’t mean we aren’t hurt,” Gambhir wrote.

“We are all concerned that we conceded almost 200 runs in two consecutive games. We won against Mumbai Indians but even that night I went to bed worried. Yes, we should have been more competitive against Kolkata Knight Riders. But if you read what your smartphone has to say it would seem that we have given them a walkover!,” he added.

Delhi Daredevils in just 4 games of their IPL 2018 campaign have tested a number of combinations, after playing Amit Mishra in the first game, Gambhir brought in youngster Shahbaz Nadeem as his strike spin bowler. In the batting order too, Colin Munro was replaced by Jason Roy and the change paid in dividends for the team with the Englishman playing a match-winning knock to clinch the first victory against Mumbai Indians. Gambhir in his column said IPL was a tournament of getting the combinations right and that certainly takes a few games. “IPL is a sort of a tournament where it is crucial to get combinations right. I am not one to hide behind excuses but in a new team like ours getting right combinations can take a few games,” he wrote.

The Delhi Daredevils after a sluggish start to their campaign with a 6 wickets loss against Kings XI Punjab, went on to lose their second rain-affected encounter by 10 runs against the Rajasthan Royals before making a comeback with a victory against Mumbai Indians. They lost their latest encounter against KKR and will look to regain their winning momentum against Royal Challengers Bangalore who they will lock horns with on Saturday.

