Indian Premier League Live updates, Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer will be in charge of the Delhi Daredevils in his first game as a captain after stepping down of Gautam Gambhir. He will be up against a confident KKR who have been riding on the back some solid batting performances by their top and middle order including skipper Dinesh Karthik. Feroz Shah Kotla stadium will host the blockbuster encounter.

For a young Shreyas Iyer, it is going to be a monumental task to shoulder the captainship responsibilities of the Delhi Daredevils when they lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders in his first game as the captain of the team. After Gautam Gambhir stepped down as DD’s captain, Iyer was chosen to lead the side and bring DD back on the winning track. Their Indian Premier League campaign has been a dismal one with just one win six games. The poor form of the batsmen and the lost winning knack of the team prompted Gambhir to take the tough decision of promoting a fresh talent at the helm and give his franchise a chance to reinvent the winning ways. It will not come easy for Iyer against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla as his battle is with a much more experienced captain who has so far led his side exemplary well in the IPL 2018.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be rearing to get back on the winning track after a loss to Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets in a rain-affected encounter. With three losses and three wins in six games, Dinesh Karthik’s men currently sit on the 4th spot in the IPL table and will head in the game on a confident note. The last time DD and KKR locked horns, it was Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa who put up splendid performances with the bat to put up a 200 on board earning them a comfortable 71 runs victory. Their bowling has not been effective in the last couple of games but with the likes of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav in their ranks, Kolkata will hope to put another dent on DD’s winning hopes.

LIVE updates from the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils from the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi:

7:52 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders have opted for just one mild change in there bowling line-up with Mitchell Johnson replacing Tom Curran. A mild change as Johnson perhaps gives them the same options as Curran. Karthik will be expecting performances from Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav who have been exceptional for them over the years.

7:50 PM IST: Gautam Gambhir as a batsman was expected to play in this game after stepping down from captaincy which might have also helped him get some pressure off him and perform with the bat but Iyer and Ponting have taken a big decision here to keep him out of the playing XI and give Vijay Shankar who has been absolutely poor so far in the season, a chance.

7:40 PM IST: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

Shreyas Iyer: There’s some pressure on us, but this is also a great opportunity for me. We need to win 7 out of our remaining eight games, it’s tough but not impossible. Gautam Gambhir isn’t playing, so is Dan Christian. Vijay Shankar and Colin Munro are in

Dinesh Karthik: We are going to bowl first. There will be dew and the wicket will be better to bat at night. Just keep cool, it’s just a game, the weather shouldn’t be a problem tonight. Just one change for us, Mitchell Johnson replaces Tom Curran

7:34 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to bowl first

7:30 PM IST: We are moments away from the toss as Delhi Daredevils and the Kolkata Knight Riders set to lock horns for the second time in the IPL 2018. It will be interesting to watch how the DD bowlers counter an in-form KKR batting line -up. The likes of Jason Roy, Rishabh Pant, and skipper Shreyas Iyer will be put to test against Sunil Narine and co.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh and Liam Plunkett.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran and Prasidh Krishna.