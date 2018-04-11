Indian Premier League, Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals live updates: After losing their respective opening encounters, Gautam Gambhir led Delhi Daredevils and Ajinkya Rahane led Rajasthan Royals would both aim to bounce back when they lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Sunrisers after restricting Rajasthan Royals on a low key total of 125 achieved the target with 4.1 overs to spare to win the clash by 9 wickets while Kings XI Punjab handed a six wickets defeat to Delhi Daredevils at Mohali.

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils will face each other in a mouth-watering Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Both the teams will head into the game hoping to bounce back from the defeats they suffered in their opening games. Ajinkya Rahane led Rajasthan Royals were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets in their first game of the season. Shikhar Dhawan and SRH skipper Kane Williamson led the charge with the bat as they outscored the target of 125 runs put up by Rajasthan Royals with 4.1 overs to spare. Clinical bowling performances from Siddarth Kaul, Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan meant Royals didn’t have the start they had expected in the IPL 2018.

With IPL action returning to Rajasthan after a gap of 5 years, the hosts would aim to give the crowd a cracker of a game. Gautam Gambhir led Delhi Daredevils too didn’t have the start they wanted as they were blown up in the storm created by KL Rahul who scored the fastest 50 in IPL’s history to help Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by six wickets. Gambhir put up a decent show with the bat in the opener and would expect to continue his fine form against a formidable pace line-up of the Royals. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell can feature for the Daredevils for the first time in the IPL this season in the Rajasthan clash. We will bring you all the live updates from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as the Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Delhi Daredevils to pick first points in the IPL 2018.

LIVE Updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils match from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur:

8:12 PM IST: Rajasthan Royals 6/0, 1 over, Rahane – 5, Short- 1

Shahbaz Nadeem takes the ball and

OUT! D Arcy Short RUN OUT

Ajinkya Rahane wanted an extra run, a big muddle up in the middle as Vijay Shankar aims outrageously well with the throw which hist the stumps with Short missing by miles. Ben Stokes is the new man in.

8:07 PM IST: Rajasthan Royals 6/0, 1 over, Rahane – 5, Short- 1

Trent Boult with a superb first over for the Delhi Daredevils. Getting some swing with the ball, Boult keeps it on a good length to Rahane and concedes only six runs off the over. For Short, Gambhir kept two slips in place going on all-out attack against the Aussie southpaw.

8:02 PM IST: No Rahul Tripathi for Royals once again as Rahane opens the batting with D Arcy Short. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult will bowl the first over for the Delhi Daredevils.

7:58 PM IST: The Rajasthan Royals are second to only Mumbai Indians in maintaining a solid winning record at home. The Royals have a brilliant 73% winning percentage at home after MI. It will be interesting to see who would Rahane chose to open. Shahbaz Nadeem can be the match turner for Delhi replacing an off colour Mishra.

7: 50 PM IST: For Gautam Gambhir and his Delhi Daredevils, it will be important to put up a more formidable performance with the ball. With veteran Amit Mishra being left out of the squad in only the second game of the season, it reflects how desperate Gambhir is to secure important points for his home side.

7: 48 PM IST: Ben Stokes 5(8) and 21 runs in 2 overs had an outing to forget against the SRH and will look to amend his mistakes and help his team come out on top against Gambhir’s Delhi Daredevils who succumbed to KL Rahul’s brilliance in the game against Kings XI Punjab.

7:45 PM IST: Rajasthan Royals opened with Ajinkya Rahane and D Arcy Short against the Sunrisers Hyderabad which backfired spectacularly with the opening pair failing to leave an impact. Despite having the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Jos Butler in their ranks, it was surprising from Rahane to not start with one of the two. We can see a change in that batting order today.

7:40 pm IST: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Delhi Daredevils: Colin Munro, Gautam Gambhir(c), Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant(w), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami

7:37 PM IST: Gautam Gambhir: “Looks a good wicket, won’t change much. Perhaps dew will come in. That’s why we are chasing. Just the start of the tournament, need to get the combination right. We have the full squad now. Maxi is back and we all know how dangerous he can be. Important to get the combinations right and hopefully we can do it. Two changes – Nadeem for Mishra, Maxwell for Christian.”

Ajinkya Rahane: “We would have bowled as well but as I said, toss isn’t in our control. We will look to bat well and put runs on the board. I think the boys have adjusted to the conditions well, especially the overseas ones. They are experienced campaigners. We are unchanged.”

7:32 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and opted to field first

7:20 PM IST: Australian explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell touched India on April 9 can be Gautam Gambhir’s trump card today in Jaipur as both the teams, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils will aim to pick points in the season after losing their respective opening ties against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Shahbaz Nadeem, Naman Ojha, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Daniel Christian, Sayan Ghosh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ankit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, D’Arcy Short, Dushmantha Chameera, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, S Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mahipal Lomror, Jatin Saxena, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Zahir Khan and Rahul Tripathi.