The 36-year old batted pain and slammed Punjab bowlers out of the park with fellow Indian compatriot Ambati Rayudu. Dhoni struck his highest score in the IPL and scored 79 in just 44 balls to take CSK at the doorsteps of another unbelievable chase. When Mahi was asked about how managed to ace last night’s lofted shots despite struggling with a painful back, a humble Dhoni said that back was bad but arms weren’t. “The back is pretty bad but God has given me lot of power and I don’t need to use my back a lot. My arms can do the job,” MS Dhoni was quoted as saying by PTI. “It shouldn’t be too bad because I know what happened. And when you know the extent of your injury, you know how bad it really is,” Dhoni added.

