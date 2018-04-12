Delhi Daredevils lost their second successive encounter in the Indian Premier League 2018 with a 10 run loss against Rajasthan Royals through the Duckworth Lewis method. In a rain-affected encounter, Delhi Daredevils were asked to chase 71 runs in 6 overs at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, the Gautam Gambhir led side fell short by 10 runs.

Delhi Daredevils are yet to pocket the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy once in the decade-long history of the cash-rich T20 league. The Delhi outfit are off to a shambolic start in the 11th edition of the competition after suffering two consecutive losses in their first two games against the Kings XI Punjab and the Rajasthan Royals respectively. In a thrilling six over encounter, Delhi failed to chase the target of 71 runs at the Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur losing by 10 runs to the Royals who picked their first points of the season.

It was all going well for Delhi in the first innings with Rajasthan crossing the 150 run mark at the end of the 17th over riding on skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s 45 which put them in a comfortable position in the match with 180 not being a distant target. Rahul Tripathi was the last man standing and could have got the extra edge with his big hitting abilities but the rain halted the play and it was later decided to be put as a 6 over match with 71 being the revised target for Delhi Daredevils which Gautam Gambhir felt was a tough target to chase in Jaipur.

As the clouds open, the rain kept playing hide and seek with the groundsmen who made all efforts to ensure a game could happen and to their and Rajasthan Royals’ delight, a match could finally happen. Delhi Daredevils didn’t have the start they were looking for with Colin Munro departing on the very first ball, becoming the only second batsman after Adam Gilchrist to be run out on the first ball of an IPL match. Glenn Maxwell and Rishabh Pant brought Delhi back into the chase with the explosive Aussie all-rounder smashing 14 runs off three deliveries from Unadkat but he was dismissed after K Gowtham took a brilliant catch on the boundary line.

With 25 required off the last over, Chris Morris and Viajy Shankar couldn’t do much as Rajasthan Royals won the match by 10 runs. “We were very much in the game. It was a beautiful wicket to bat on, then 150-odd for five in 18 overs, we thought we could contain them to 170 and it was chaseable, especially with dew coming in later on,” Gambhir said after the match. He added that the 71 runs target in 36 balls was never going to be easy.

ALSO READ: IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings to play rest of their home matches in Pune in the wake of Cauvery water dispute

“We were very much happy with the first innings. But then in six overs, 71 was tough. We had to go from ball one. Obviously, with these sort of games, things could go either way. Just two overs of powerplay, it’s very difficult,” Gambhir explained. Sanju Samson who went all guns blazing right from the first ball that he faced in the match was awarded the man of the match award for his quick fire 34. Samson was trapped by Shahbaz Nadeem who didn’t disappoint skipper Gambhir after being picked over veteran Amit Mishra.

ALSO READ: IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians; Match Preview