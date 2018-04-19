The world's No. 1 T20 bowler, 19-year old Rashid Khan registered his worst ever figures in the Indian Premier League as he was smashed for 7 sixes in his four overs. KXIP handed the Sunrisers Hyderabad their first-ever defeat this year as they beat them by 15 runs, courtesy a Chris Gayle century.

4 overs, 7 dot balls, 55 runs and just the lone wicket of KL Rahul – such was Rashid khan’s evening when he met with a rather resolute Chris Gayle. In his most expensive outing ever in the IPl, The world’s no.1 T20 bowler was clubbed for 7 sixes, 6 of them by the Universe Boss. Clearly, the leggie had a forgettable day at the office as he was taken to the cleaners on a pitch that offered no real turn to the tweakers. Rashid who boasted of an economy of a meagre 5.58 before his match against the Kings XI Punjab, was bludgeoned by a merciless gayle.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling lineup which is considered to be the best in the league, restricted oppositions to less than 150 before thursday’s match as Rashid khan formed an integral part of this attack. Rashid, though got a chance to dismiss gayle off his first ball but a bottom-edge was fluffed by wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. He then scalped opener KL Rahul lbw in his second over. Thereafter, in his third over, Gayle clubbed him for four back-to-back sixes as he kept delivering balls in his hitting arc.

Contrary to his previous outings in the tournament where he bowled on a good length and skidded the ball through to the batsman as he potent in this area; this time around, more often than not, he overpitched the ball which landed in gayle’s territory and he sent them a long way into the stands. Rashid was later entrusted with bowling the final over of the punjab innings. But it just wasn’t his day as he was hit for another 13 runs as punjab posted a mammoth 193 on the board, their second consecutive 190+ score in the league.

Had rashid been able to replicate his past performances, SRH could’ve kept KXIP to under 175 and chase it down easily later on. And it wasn’t just rashid, spin twin Shakib al-Hasan was also hit for 28 off his two overs. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar could boast of having a good day with the ball as he returned with figures of 1/25 off 4 overs.