West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo hailed Indian run machine and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli as the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket. ‘Champion’ by himself, Bravo finds top batsman in the gentleman’s game — Virat Kohli as good as Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo is in the world of football. Sharing his point of view towards Kohli, who he finds as the Cristiano Ronaldo in cricket, Bravo said he admired the talent Kohli posses when takes the field with IPL giants RCB in IP or Team India international stage. Comparing King Kohli with CR7, Bravo said when he see Virat, he witness Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket as he finds both sports athlete synonyms to each other.

While Virat Kohli leads RCB in Indian cricket domestic extravaganza—Indian Premier League, Portuguese national football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo is the emperor of Santiago Bernabeu as he headlines the attack of 12-times European champions and current La Liga holders— Real Madrid. The Team India skipper is only 49 runs short to become the first player to score 5000 runs in cricket’s shortest format, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the record goalscorer for Real Madrid and currently leading UEFA Champions League all-time goal scoring charts.

Interestingly, Kohli also played U-19 cricket with Bravos’ younger brother Darren. Revealing the same, Bravo said that he always speaks to his brother about Kohli and wants his blood to look up to the Indian skipper. “I actually asked Virat to talk to my brother personally about batting, about cricket. When I see Virat, I see Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket,” Dwayne Bravo was quoted as saying. “For me as a cricket player to play against him and to watch him play when he represents India, even RCB, I admire the talent that he has, the passion he has for the game, for the sport when he plays,” Bravo added.