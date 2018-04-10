Faf du Plessis is not yet ready to play because of his injuries, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said on Monday. Earlier, CSK left shaken as all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has already been ruled out of the 11th edition of IPL. Australian batsman added that Murali Vijay would be available for selection soon as he is recovering from his injuries.

Faf du Plessis is yet to recover from his injuries and not yet ready to play the IPL, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said on Monday. The Australian batsman added, “I believe Faf is not in full training at the moment. He is recovering from a slight side strain. He is hopeful to be available for selection in the next game against Kings XI Punjab.” Earlier, Chennai Super Kings left shaken as all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has already been ruled out of the 11th edition of IPL after sustaining a hamstring pull in the first match against Mumbai Indians.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Hussey said CSK opener Murali Vijay would also be available for selection soon as he is recovering from the injury. The Australian batsman added, “From what I understand, M Vijay got a bit of knock during the match practice. However, there is always 50-50 calls that can go either way.” When asked about the Ambati Rayudu, Hussey said he is fine and ready to play and up for the selection in upcoming games.

Talking about the Cheapuk pitch, Mr. cricket said spinners would be on the upper hand as it’s a little dry wicket and should be a good spectacle for everyone. Showing his disappointment on Jadhav’s injury, he said, “Losing a class player like Kedar is a big blow. Getting injured again after getting recover from injury is unfortunate. Numbers 1, 2, 3, 4 play a key role, as most of the runs are scored by them. We have to play the smart cricket in the upcoming games.”

Balance need to be created between the youths and experienced players, it would help us to win games, added Hussey. The Australian batsman said experienced players help any team win the matches in pressure situations. He added that we have both experienced players and young players.

