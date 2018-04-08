Indian Premier League 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils: The two teams led by new captains Gautam Gambhir and Ravichandran Ashwin will look to start off their campaign on a winning note. Both KXIP and DD have never tasted trophy success and will like to change the fact this season. For Gambhir, the likes of Trent Boult, Shreyas Iyer, and Colin Munro will be his key players, whereas Ashwin will hope solid performances from Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and KL Rahul.

The Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with the Delhi Daredevils in the first game of the matchday 2 of the eleventh season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two sides have never won an IPL title and will look to end their trophy drought this season with a win in the opening game of the season. Both Delhi Daredevils and the Kings XI Punjab have new captains who will lead the charge this season, ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be in charge of the Punjab outfit while local boy Gautam Gambhir who has won two titles with the Kolkata Knight Riders will captain Delhi. The high octane clash will be hosted at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Delhi Daredevils and the Kings XI Punjab managed to rope in a solid squad in the player auction, while Delhi got back a core of players in Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Chris Morris and Shreyas Iyer, Punjab totally revamped their squad with a few names like Axar Patel and Marcus Stoinis returning back. All eyes would be on the West Indies powerhouse Chris Gayle who was brought by the Punjab outfit at the last minute in the auctions, in the absence of Aaron Finch, Gayle is likely to open the batting for his side. The likes of Yuvraj Singh and KL Rahul can prove their mettle in new colours. Meanwhile, Gambhir would be hoping to get the best out of the youngsters he has in the squad.

LIVE updates from PCA Stadium Mohali, match 2 between Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab:

4:43 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils – 70/2, 9 overs, Shankar – 8, Gambhir – 43

Axar Patel conceded 9 runs off the over as umpire call in for a strategic timeout. Gambhir slammed a boundary off the 5th ball of the over as Delhi garnered 9 runs. Vijay Shankar is also going run-a-ball for now as Gambhir continues his assualt on the other hand. Vijay Shankar will take a bit of time before he gets going.

4:40 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils – 61/2, 8 overs, Shankar – 4, Gambhir – 38

Ashwin back into the attack, there was a close run-out chance but Vijay Shankar Gambhir made it through. Ashwin tries leg spin for the first time in the match and floors Shankar with his technique. Ashwin has certainly put in a lot of efforts in his bowling. Seven runs off the over and a good over for Punjab.

4:35 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils – 54/2, 7 overs, Shankar – 0, Gambhir – 36

Out! Shreyas Iyer c Rahul b Axar 11(11) Vijay Shankar walks in to bat

A beautifully timed shot from Shreyas Iyer finds the elevation and the distance. Six on the second ball of the over from Axar, but its the latter who is having the last laugh. Shreyas Iyer goes back after a sluggish 11 as Delhi lose the second wicket. A run-a-ball 11 for Iyer as he walks back into the dressing room. Surprising from Ponting and Gambhir to keep Rishabh Pant waiting.

4:31 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils – 45/1, 6 overs, Shreyas – 4, Gambhir – 34

The powerplay is over with Delhi Daredevils posting 45 runs in the first six overs at the loss of Munro. gambhir is in solid touch and can make the difference for Delhi, if he can stay there until next 5-10 overs, Delhi would be in a comfortable position in the match. Shreyas Iyer on the other end looking to settle down well.

4:26 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils – 39/1, 5 overs, Shreyas – 4, Gambhir – 29

Another good over from Mujeeb with a carrom ball to finish it, Shreyas Iyer looked as if he was trapped but got away fine. The review by KXIP showed it was an umpire’s call with the decision going in Delhi’s favour. Gambhir on the other end is timing it well and making it look easy against the Punjab bowlers.

4:22 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils – 30/1, 4 overs, Shreyas – 3, Gambhir – 22

Gambhir taking on Axar Patel in his very first over. After getting the first boundary of the Delhi Daredevils innings, the captain times it superbly to get a six off the fourth ball. Two successive fours and six to end the over with 17 runs off it. The big over DD were looking for. Gambhir is looking bright today and is timing it well.

4:17 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils – 14/1, 3 overs, Shreyas – 1, Gambhir – 7

Brilliant over from Mujeeb, right into it with a wicket in his very first over. Colin Munro lost control and fell into the trap. Shreyas Iyer was almost caught by the Afghan spinner but got away without being affected.

4:15 pm IST: OUT! Munro lbw b Mujeeb 4(6) Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman in

Munro was not looking in his usual good touch. After a sluggish show against Mohit Sharma, he gave away his wicket to the Afghanistan sensation Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Munro tried to reverse sweep the ball and lost his control completely.

4:12 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils – 11/0, 2 overs, Munro – 4, Gambhir – 6

Mohit Sharma takes the ball for the second over. There was again a close chance of a dismissal on the third ball with Yuvraj Singh showing he has still got it in him. The southpaw collected the ball fast and threw it towards the stumps missing it by inches, Munro could have been on the receiving end. Mohit Sharma with a good over for Punjab, only 4 runs conceded. Delhi Daredevils hit the double figures with the conclusion of that over.

4:07 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils – 6/0, 1 over, Munro – 2, Gambhir – 4

Brilliant start to the proceedings from Ashwin. Just six runs off that over from the Kings XI Punjab captain. It looked like there was a close chance with KL Rahul acing glove work from behind. The umpire went up but the decision was ruled in favour of Munro. Both the left-handers finding it difficult to play Ashwin.

4:02 PM IST: Kings XI Punjab players are on the pitch with the on-field umpires. gautam Gambhir will be opening the batting for the Delhi Daredevils with New Zealand opener and the number T20 batsman Colin Munro who will look off to launch early in the IPL 2018. Ashwin will take the ball for Punjab.

3:57 PM IST: Home game, his first as a captain, a litmus test for him against Gambhir who has a plethora of IPL experience under his belt. It will be interesting to see who Ponting and Gambhir send out to open their batting attack. Colin Munro can be opening with the captain. KL Rahul will be donning the gloves for the Kings XI Punjab, for Yuvraj, it will be homecoming and he would aim to make full use of it.

3:52 PM IST: Ravichandran Ashwin’s decision to pick Mujeeb Ur Rahman ahead of Chris Gayle can backfire and can also work in his side’s favour. In a few minutes from now action will be underway at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The North Indian derby is all set to square off.

3:49 PM IST: Rahul Tewatia is the surprise inclusion in the Delhi Daredevils, Gambhir with him has opted for an extra batting option. He and Ponting have made their intentions clear there of the brand of cricket they are looking to play.

3:45 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils (Playing XI): Gautam Gambhir(c), Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

3: 35 PM IST: Ravichandran Ashwin has won the toss and has opted to bowl first, he will be heading into the game with his four foreign players Stoinis, Miller, Zadran and Tye. No Gayle for Punajb. Or was it already expected?

Gambhir: “It’s great coming back home. Hopefully, we can turn it around. Hopefully, all of us together can. It’s just about trying to implement what we want to do on the field. We’re playing Munro, Christian, Morris and Boult.”

Ashwin: “We will be fielding first. Playing the IPL, which is one of the marquee events, and I am very happy. We have a lot of international experience. It’s a new start. A decade if IPL is gone by and the franchises are looking to build a new culture and that’s where me and Hodge come in. We’re playing Stoinis, Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Tye as our four overseas players.”

3:25 PM IST: For the Delhi Daredevils, it’s pretty obvious for Gambhir to go to Trent Boult in the absence of Kagiso Rabada who has been ruled out of the tournament after a back injury. Boult can be Gambhir’s go-to man as he was during his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Mohammad Shami will also look forward to leaving behind all the recent controversies and perform on top of his game for Gambhir.

3:15 PM IST: Will Ashwin go with Chris Gayle to open the attack? The West Indies batsman has been highly inconsistent in the recent tournaments but his IPL experience cannot be written off. He will be the player to watch out for in the Punjab dugout if he plays.

3:10 PM IST: SQUADS

KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

DD: Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.