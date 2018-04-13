Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Virat Kohli's men will take on Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the second game of their Indian Premier League 2018 campaign. After winning their opening encounter against Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab will head into the game on a confident note while Kohli will have the maiden win in sight.

Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin after acing his first assignment as the captain of the Kings XI Punjab will match his troops towards down south where the Punjab outfit will lock horns with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Punjab started the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League with a thumping victory over Delhi Daredevils by six wickets, RCB suffered a defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders who rode on the back of a quick fire 17-ball 50 from Sunil Narine. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to put up a more formidable show with the ball against Ashwin’s side and get their campaign back on track.

The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar failed to weave their magic last time around, Chris Woakes was expensive but combined well with Indian pacer Umesh Yadav to share 5 wickets between them. With the bat, it was AB de Villiers who had the best day among his teammates with a 23-ball 44, swashbuckling opener Brendon McCullum too had a superb outing as he blasted a 27-ball 43. Kohli would be expecting the duo to continue their fabulous show against KXIP at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. On the other hand, Ashwin would expect KL Rahul to once again give the team a good start with the bat and the bowlers to put up a better display on the spin-friendly track. The high profile clash will see two of the best batting line-ups go against each other, making it a high scoring affair.

LIVE updates from the Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium:

7:20 PM IST: The Chinnaswamy Stadium is packed as the crowds are waiting to see their star players take the field against the Kings XI Punjab. The Average first innings score up till 2016 was 195 but last year it has dropped down to shocking 141.

Squads

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.