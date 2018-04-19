Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE: A confident Ravichandran Ashwin will look to end Sunrisers Hyderabad's unbeaten streak in the current IPL season when his side hosts Kane Williamson's men in Mohali. Riding on superb performances from the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan, SRH has managed to keep the best batting attacks silent, but their real test will be against the solid line up of Punjab which has the likes of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle who are in destructive forms.

Sunrisers Hyderabad who are enjoying a flawless start to the Indian Premier League 2018 will lock horns with the Kings XI Punjab at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Both the teams will head into the blockbuster encounter on a confident note having won their previous encounters. The Sunrisers Hyderabad with three wins in their first three encounters stands on the second spot in the IPL points table, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab who got better of MS Dhoni’ s CSK in Mohali in their previous IPL outing. While the bowling department has been Kane Williamson’s potent weapon, KXIP have seen their batsmen explode to their potential giving them a solid start in a majority of games. The resilience of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers will be up for a stern test against Punjab’s power-packed batting line-up.

In their previous encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Billy Stanlake picked two wickets each to restrict them to a low key total of 138 in 20 overs. Despite not having many big names in their ranks, the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan have managed to forge a fruitful partnership with Sidhharth Kaul and Shakib Al Hasan, making the bowling attack look formidable on all fronts. Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle were on fire in KXIP’s last outing at the same venue against CSK, the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair also played handy knocks with the Punjab outfit posting a daunting 197 in 20 overs. Their bowlers, however, were not at their best but managed to save the game by 4 runs, nullifying MS Dhoni’s career best of 79 (44). It will be a clash of the best bowling and the strongest batting line-up in the tournament when the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kings XI Punjab meet at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

LIVE updates from the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and the Sunrisers Hyderabad from PCA Stadium in Mohali:

8:26 PM IST: Kings XI Punjab – 38/0, 5 overs Rahul – 7, Gayle – 27

Rashid Khan introduced in the attack by Kane Williamson earlier in the game. After a good first ball, Gayle smashes Rashid for a huge one. It was a full toss and got the right treatment from Gayle. Good two balls before The West Indies batsman once again nails it from the middle off the bat for another huge six. Smashed over long-on this time as Rashid Khan has nightmare start. Gayle in destructive mood here.

8:22 PM IST: Kings XI Punjab – 25/0, 4 overs Rahul – 7, Gayle – 14

Chris Jordan with the fourth over for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kane Williamson would be happy with how things have turned out for his side in the powerplay overs. After a dot first ball, KL Rahul drives the second one to earn a run off it. And Bang! Chris Gayle starts the party. Gayle with the first six of the match and it was a dynamic pull over the mid-wicket. A four to follow it up and the pressure is now on Jordan. Another good pull shot from Gayle but just a single off it. A dot ball to finish the over, 12 runs off the over.

8:17 PM IST: Kings XI Punjab – 13/0, 3 overs Rahul – 6, Gayle – 3

Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the third over for SRH. Sweetly timed by Rahul to send that ball past the boundary line. Yusuf Pathan couldn’t time his dive well and a boundary to Rahul. It was a huge appeal from SRH, Rahul took a review straightaway after being given out and it turned out that there was a huge nick on the bat first before the ball hit the pads. 5 runs off the over as Bhuvneshwar bowls another good over for SRH.

8:11 PM IST: Kings XI Punjab – 8/0, 2 overs Rahul – 1, Gayle – 3

Chris Gayle faces the first ball off the over from Chris Jordan who has replaced Billy Stanlake in the playing 11 today. A leg bye and its a boundary, the first one of the match. The ball hit his thigh pad before racing down the boundary line with a slight misfield from Wriddhiman Saha. Shot and a miss! Siddarth Kaul put his best effort but couldn’t take that one. Gayle gets a life and a couple of runs. 6 off the over but only 2 with the bat.

8:06 PM IST: Kings XI Punjab – 2/0, 1 over Rahul – 1, Gayle – 1

Good first two balls from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The second one was a knuckleball, a slower one which got a respectful treatment from Rahul. A dot third ball and a good start from SRH here in Mohali. Rahul wanted to play it on the back foot but missed it completely, before taking his first run of the match on the 5th ball. 2 for no loss as SRH get off to a brilliant start.

8:00 PM IST: The umpires are walking on the pitch with the match ball. The Sunrisers Hyderabad players are strategizing in the team huddle as KL Rahul and Chris Gayle walk in to open the attack for Kings XI Punjab. Can they put on another solid show tonight? Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

7:50 PM IST: In Chris Jordan, Kane Williamson has gone with an extra batsman and a successful T20 bowler. Billy Stanlake has also been quite effective in the tournament so far but considering how heavy Punjab is with the bat, SRH have matched their opponents well.

7:45 PM IST: So Kings XI Punjab have gone with an unchanged combination from their last win. Both Chris Gayle and Aaron Finch have been chosen in the playing XI which means the star-studded SRH bowling line up will be put to test against a bat heavy KXIP.

7:42 PM IST: Playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Chris Jordan

7:38 PM IST: Williamson: There may be a little bit of dew factor in the second innings, so it’s important we do the job. Both (their openers) are good players, exciting players, and it’s important we execute our plans better. Just one chance: Jordan comes in for Billy Stanlake.

R Ashwin: We are going to bat first. We have got a formidable batting line-up and we would like them to go out and express themselves. We had a wonderful win in the last match and we would like to keep the momentum going. We are unchanged for this match.

7:35 PM IST: Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and Ashiwn has opted to bat first

7:30 PM IST: Chris Gayle stole the show in his debut match for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2018 with a superb show with the bat. There were doubts, Ashwin could once again play a gamble and rest the West Indies explosive batsman for Australian Aaron Finch but Gayle was seen knocking a few in the nets and is likely to feature in the clash.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Akshdeep Nath, Mayank Dagar, Ben Dwarshuis, Manzoor Dar, Ankit Rajpoot, Pardeep Sahu, Barinder Sran, Manoj Tiwary