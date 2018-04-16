The strong KKR batting lineup riding on contributions from Nitish Rana and Chris Lynn and a blitzkrieg from Andre Russell set Delhi Daredevil a target of 201 to win. Rana (59) and Russell (41) ensured that despite the late order collapse, KKR was able to breach the 200 mark. in total, there were 15 sixes hit in the KKR.

In Match 13 of the VIVO IPL 2018, hosts Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Delhi Daredevil at their home ground- The Eden Gardens in the ‘city of joy’. However strange it may sound to a few KKR fans, but Visiting skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss as Delhi Daredevils decided to field first. The visitors started off strongly as Trent Boult started off with a maiden first up and then took the important wicket of Sunil Narine in the third over with just 7 runs on the board. Chris Lynn was then joined by a rather determined Uthappa who once again got off to a brilliant start but perished away, having scored 35 off 19 balls including three sixes, two of which came in an 18 run over against Shahbaz Nadeem. The start was a good one as KKR finished with 50/1 at the end of the 6 overs. Nadeem then took his revenge as he caught Uthappa off his own bowling leaving KKR 62/2 in the 8th over. Youngster Nitish Rana then came out in the middle and looked in great touch right from the beginning as he hit Tewatia for a six and then followed it up with another in the next over against Nadeem.

At the halfway mark, KKR looked steady at 85/2 with two set batsmen at the crease and some power hitters yet to come. However, Mohammad Shami had separate plans in his mind as he dismissed Lynn off a knuckleball in the 11th over. The Aussie made a rather unusual 31 off 29 balls including 4 fours and a solitary six. the skipper Dinesh Karthik then walked out to the middle and looked set to take KKR to a huge score but after hitting Chris Morris for two back-to-back fours, he went back to the pavilion in a rather brain-fade moment as he found Trent Boult in the deep. At this point, KKR was struggling at 117-4 with about 6 overs to go. But little did Gambhir know what was going to hit them. In came the swashbuckling Andre Russell who first hit three sixes in an over to Shami in his third over and then hit three more when the Indian pacer came to bowl his fourth over; and in the process, spoiling Shami’s figures from 2 overs for 11 to 4 overs for 53; 42 off his final 12 deliveries.

Trent Boult was then called to bowl his final over and he didn’t disappoint as he bowled out Russell off his second ball. Russell made 41 off 12 balls including 6 huge, yet beautiful sixes. Nitish Rana soon reached his fifty, off just 30 balls but fell to Chris Morris in the next over with the score 193. Rana played a flamboyant knock of 59 that ensured KKR touch 200. Wickets then followed in a hurry as the Knights finished at exactly 200 but losing 9 wickets. three of them falling to Tewatia in the last over, as the leggie only gave a single in the final over of the innings. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he picked up 2/29 off his four overs.